The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
itechpost.com

President Joe Biden Calls for an Investigation on Elon Musk's Ties With Other Countries

With Elon Musk's strengthening business outside the United States, President Joe Biden wants to question the billionaire's dealings with other countries. Engadget writes that Biden calls for a federal investigation of Musk as he is suspected to be a threat to national security. The Billionaire's Recent Deals Breed Doubt In...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
