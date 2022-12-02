ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
The Associated Press

Explore Asia & Beyond with SUPER+ by airasia Super App

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Explore the whole of South East Asia (Asean region) and beyond with the world’s first flight subscription by the airasia Super App, enabling subscribers to redeem unlimited free flights for a year, along with discounts for hotels as well as ride-hailing in selected countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005422/en/ New airasia Super+ offer for air travellers (Graphic: Business Wire)

