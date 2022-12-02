Look: Giants Coach Talks Meeting with Odell Beckham Jr.

Football fans have waited through 12 weeks of NFL action to see where free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will land.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the three-time Pro Bowler has been wined, dined, and courted by various teams who would love to have Beckham bolster their playoff run.

As recent as earlier in the week , it appeared Beckham's alignment with the Dallas Cowboys was a foregone conclusion. An anonymous executive picked Dallas to sign Beckham, and coach Mike McCarthy publicly stumped for the team's pursuit.

But OBJ isn't done seeing what the market has to offer, and his latest meeting has been with a familiar franchise. Beckham met with coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants on Thursday. Daboll remained tight-lipped on specifics, but confirmed the meeting during a press conference today.

"We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said. "We had a good visit. Other than that, I have nothing else to add, my focus is on Washington."

When asked a follow-up question, Daboll refused to shed light on the likelihood of Beckham signing with the team.

When Beckham left the Giants in 2019, Odell talked about it being a somewhat acrimonious split. However, time heals all wounds. As matters currently stand, the Giants are a winning team, the coaches and personnel OBJ interacted with in 2019 are now gone, and he'd immediately become a WR1.

Drafted by the Giants in 2014, Beckham became a household name in New York before making stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. He picked up a Super Bowl ring along the way with the Rams, but has since ruled out a reunion with the team.

Should Beckham reunite with the G-Men, it would serve nostalgic and practical purposes. We'll see if OBJ's meeting with Daboll bears fruit.