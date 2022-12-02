Woman Creates Breathtaking Floating Christmas Tree

Now we want to try.

It's December 2nd which means the month of celebrating one of the most festive holidays has begun! Seen standing tall, with twinkly lights , placed in a beautiful stand , with gifts surrounding it, and wrapped in garland, is the classic Christmas tree, perhaps the most iconic symbol of Christmas.

Now every Christmas fanatic will argue that in order to truly welcome the spirit of Christmas you need to have the fluffy 7 foot tall evergreen tree displayed in your home. But if big and bulky is not your thing then you might love this Christmas tree idea from TikTok content creator @se_feliz2 . Her Christmas tree is not even a tree at all, but it will please any minimalist while still hitting the Christmas notes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the most elegant and unique Christmas trees we have ever seen, an array of matching toned ornaments that are strung from the ceiling to create the shape of a Christmas tree minus the green Christmas tree.

The woman uses a clear strong string- such as fishing line- and ties one end to an ornament and tacks the other end into the ceiling, all at different heights to form the typical shape of a Christmas tree.

This idea is excellent if you have a small space to work with, don’t want to waste money on an expensive tree, or you want to achieve a unique minimalistic design for the holidays. We love it!

