How ‘Head of the Class’ Creator Richard Eustis Created a Healthy Space for Female Writers Back in the ’80s | PRO Insight

‘Holy Spider’ Director Ali Abbasi, Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Rep Denmark in Our International Awards Issue (Exclusive Photos)
The gritty thriller set in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad has earned them both raves
‘Argentina, 1985’ Director Santiago Mitre and Star Ricardo Darín Play It Cool (Exclusive Photos)
The Argentinian talents pose for our International Awards issue
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Receives IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award (Exclusive)
Plus, the database unveiled its top 10 stars of the year, led by Ana de Armas
How ‘Fire of Love’ Doc Captured the Larger-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Volcanologists
TheWrap magazine: "The more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away forgive the pun," says director Sara Dosa
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
‘EO’ Director Had a Secret Weapon to Coax a Great Performance From a Donkey – Carrots
TheWrap magazine: "In difficult moments, carrots work miracles," 84-year-old Polish auteur Jerzy Skolimowski says
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations
FX, HBO and Netflix tie with 15 nominations each
‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Premiere
I hope my actions didnt distract from the films message, Peters story and just how much impact he had on the world," McFarland wrote
‘Your Own Personal Exegesis’ Off Broadway Review: This Passion Play Is Really Passionate
Organized religion takes a hit in Julia May Jonas' sly, new comedy
Slamdance Film Festival Unveils 2023 Features Lineup; ‘Free LSD’ Set as Closing Film
The Utah festival will run in a hybrid format in late January
‘The Far Country’ Off Broadway Review: Lloyd Suh’s Play Explores the Horrors of the Other Ellis Island
Chinese immigrants faced prisonlike conditions and intense interrogations at San Francisco Bay's Angel Island
Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Just because interest was waning in the original AMC series doesn't mean the rest of the "TWD" universe won't find an audience
‘Firefly Lane’ Creator and Stars Break Down That Cliffhanger Season 2 Part 1 Ending
I wanted to break a few hearts there at the end, Maggie Friedman told TheWrap
Mark Manson Prepares ‘A Brutally Honest Reality Check’ in ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F–’ Trailer (Video)
Universal released the trailer for its documentary adaptation of Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living a Good Life” on Tuesday. “You’re going to die one day,” Manson says at the beginning of the trailer, which you can...
See H.E.R. as Belle in First Look at ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap has the exclusive on the costumes, sketched by Marina Toybina and worn by stars H.E.R. and Martin Short
‘Dahmer’ Becomes Third Netflix Series to Surpass 1 Billion Viewing Hours
The Ryan Murphy true crime series falls behind "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things 4"
Paramount+ Releases ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer
The preview for the film was shown during Brazil's Comic Con Xperience (CCXP)
Denise Richards and Pals Stab and Shoot Demons in ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ Action-Packed First Teaser (Exclusive Video)
Uncork’d Entertainment acquires director Ali Zamani’s upcoming horror action movie. Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the horror feature “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” featuring Denise Richards and set for release in summer 2023. Richards plays a tough weapons expert who clearly knows how to give demons the what-for, and you can see for yourself in the first teaser, exclusively via TheWrap.
‘Wednesday’ Enters Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List in Third Place, Replacing ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
“Wednesday,” the macabre Jenna Ortega-starring series that reimagines the beloved Addams character, has entered Netflix’s Most Popular List of English-language TV series at No. 3 after just two weeks of viewership. Since its premiere on Nov. 23, the murder mystery dramedy has amassed 752.2 million hours, replacing the spot previously held by “Bridgerton” Season 2. The show is behind only “Stranger Things 4,” at 1.4 billion hours viewed, and “Dahmer,” at 856.2 million hours viewed.
‘The White Lotus’ Hits Another Series High With Episode 6 Viewership
Season 2's penultimate installment drew in 2.8 million viewers
