South Carolina State

abcnews4.com

Gold Star families honored at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Service members who died in the line of duty were honored at a small tree lighting ceremony inside of the State House on Monday. Nearly a dozen family members gathered during Monday’s event, most of whom were mothers of sons who are no longer here. More than 600 names of service members that sacrificed their lives for this country were displayed with honor.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

South Carolina makes GoFundMe's 2022 list of most generous states in America

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — With New Year's weeks away, GoFundMe, the world’s largest fundraising platform, released its annual end-of-year report on Tuesday. The report reflects how communities can make an impact by lending a helping hand. South Carolina was named the eighth most generous state for supporting individuals,...
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

Dominion Energy continues 4-decade tradition of helping families through the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 40 years, one of the area's biggest energy providers has fulfilled a special mission- aiding its customers struggling with financial hardships during the holiday season. The Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project- a project undertaken by Dominion Energy's Lowcountry employees- works to put together gifts...
abcnews4.com

SC part of $1M settlement with CarMax over non-disclosure of safety recalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is one of 36 states to reach a $1 million settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. According to the settlement, CarMax is to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. “South Carolina consumers deserve to know...
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

St. James Episcopal Church returns back to Episcopalian roots after 10 years

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — In August, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled eight Anglican Churches have to return back to the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina. Back in 2012, 29 parishes left the Episcopal Church due to acceptance of same sex marriage. However, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled some of those churches did not have proper ownership based on State Trust Law.
JAMES ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Climate Prediction Center forecasts drier, warmer Lowcountry winter

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its 2022-23 U.S Winter Outlook in late October. "Generally favoring warmer than normal temperatures along the Gulf Coast, parts of the southern plains, eastward through the Southeast and along the eastern seaboard. For precipitation, generally favoring drier than normal conditions for much of the southern tier of the country, including the Southeast," said Jon Gottschalck, Chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the Climate Prediction Center.
OHIO STATE
abcnews4.com

Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster bans TikTok from state government devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The popular social media app TikTok will no longer be allowed on official state devices, following a formal request made by Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. In a request to the SC Department of Administration, Gov. McMaster requested that the app be permanently removed, with...
abcnews4.com

Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic

Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska's northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That's not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it's the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
abcnews4.com

Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
WASHINGTON STATE

