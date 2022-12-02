Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Gold Star families honored at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Service members who died in the line of duty were honored at a small tree lighting ceremony inside of the State House on Monday. Nearly a dozen family members gathered during Monday’s event, most of whom were mothers of sons who are no longer here. More than 600 names of service members that sacrificed their lives for this country were displayed with honor.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina makes GoFundMe's 2022 list of most generous states in America
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — With New Year's weeks away, GoFundMe, the world’s largest fundraising platform, released its annual end-of-year report on Tuesday. The report reflects how communities can make an impact by lending a helping hand. South Carolina was named the eighth most generous state for supporting individuals,...
abcnews4.com
Dominion Energy continues 4-decade tradition of helping families through the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 40 years, one of the area's biggest energy providers has fulfilled a special mission- aiding its customers struggling with financial hardships during the holiday season. The Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project- a project undertaken by Dominion Energy's Lowcountry employees- works to put together gifts...
abcnews4.com
SC part of $1M settlement with CarMax over non-disclosure of safety recalls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is one of 36 states to reach a $1 million settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. According to the settlement, CarMax is to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. “South Carolina consumers deserve to know...
abcnews4.com
St. James Episcopal Church returns back to Episcopalian roots after 10 years
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — In August, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled eight Anglican Churches have to return back to the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina. Back in 2012, 29 parishes left the Episcopal Church due to acceptance of same sex marriage. However, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled some of those churches did not have proper ownership based on State Trust Law.
abcnews4.com
DHEC encourages residents to get flu shots as cases rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — In recognition of National Influenza Vaccination Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents who have not gotten their annual flu shot to do so as soon as possible. South Carolina is currently in the midst of its most...
abcnews4.com
Sea turtles battling pneumonia, frostbite taken from Cape Cod to Charleston for treatment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — More than a dozen sea turtles impacted by a drop in water temperatures off of the coast of Massachusetts are getting the care they need after being transported to the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. According to the aquarium, the 15 cold-stunned turtles were stranded...
abcnews4.com
Climate Prediction Center forecasts drier, warmer Lowcountry winter
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its 2022-23 U.S Winter Outlook in late October. "Generally favoring warmer than normal temperatures along the Gulf Coast, parts of the southern plains, eastward through the Southeast and along the eastern seaboard. For precipitation, generally favoring drier than normal conditions for much of the southern tier of the country, including the Southeast," said Jon Gottschalck, Chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the Climate Prediction Center.
abcnews4.com
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster bans TikTok from state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The popular social media app TikTok will no longer be allowed on official state devices, following a formal request made by Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. In a request to the SC Department of Administration, Gov. McMaster requested that the app be permanently removed, with...
abcnews4.com
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend
As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
abcnews4.com
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska's northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That's not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it's the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
abcnews4.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
Comments / 0