Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
State officials to hold forum on high speed broadband in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is deciding how to use $266 million of U.S. relief money to connect rural areas to high speed broadband. It is estimated that nearly 24% of Montanans do not have an internet subscription of any kind. State officials are traveling Montana to understand the needs in individual communities.
NBCMontana
Travel on I-90 snarled this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
NBCMontana
Missoula Streets Department faces plowing challenges with growing city
MISSOULA, MT — Winter operations are in full effect for the Missoula Streets Department. Day in and day out, street crews hit the roads to ensure the community can travel safely to get to their destination. “City departments are all feeling the bite of a fast growing community, and...
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
NBCMontana
Tree of Life Ceremony returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — People are gathering for the first Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula since before the pandemic. The 35th Annual Hospice Tree lighting ceremony in Rose Park will honor the lives of those who have passed. The event takes place at 6 p.m. A virtual version will...
NBCMontana
Fire leaves Flathead family without home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A devastating house fire in the Flathead left a family of five without a home. Officials said the fire broke out over the weekend near Foys Lake. There were no injuries. Smith Valley Fire is still investigating the cause. A neighbor who witnessed the blaze started...
NBCMontana
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
NBCMontana
RV lost, nearby home saved in Red Rock fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department is reporting an RV fire next to home in the Red Rock area. Firefigters say the RV is a total loss, but all the volunteers who hurried out yesterday kept the house untouched. Seven feet separated the two. The firefighters...
NBCMontana
Proposed design for Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan moves forward
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula and the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization have developed a plan for the future of Higgins Avenue between Brooks and Broadway Streets and are ready to share it with the community. Both parties have been working with community partners over the past year.
NBCMontana
Missoula city officials hold public hearing on proposed subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on Monday night on controversial plans for a new subdivision off Miller Creek Road called Riverfront Trails. Local residents raised several points about the project, voicing concerns about increased traffic, capacity at local schools and sewer and water...
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
NBCMontana
2 people suffered minor injuries after elevator malfunction at old Missoula library
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people suffered minor injuries after the elevator malfunction at the old Missoula library building on East Main Street. One person was transported to the hospital after Missoula firefighters evacuated the elevator. The following was sent out by the city of Missoula:. Elevator technicians are working...
NBCMontana
St. Patrick in Missoula recognized for hospital safety
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula hospital received its 13th consecutive "A" grade for hospital safety. Providence St. Patrick Hospital received the honor from the Leapfrog Group, which provides the grades to help consumers seeking care. Nearly 3,000 hospitals around the country receive grades from Leapfrog. Two other Montana hospitals...
NBCMontana
ToileTree collects donations for Missoula YWCA
MISSOULA, Mont. — The ToileTree started as a joke 12 years ago, but now the Missoula Public Library sets up the special tree each year to collect much-needed toiletries for families at the YWCA. One local woman who originally helped set up the tree years ago continues to help...
NBCMontana
Future of federal building discussed in Missoula City Council hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on plans for the city and county to take over the federal building on Broadway Street. The proposal calls for a 50-50 split between the two. Redevelopment could cost $20 million from each side, totaling $40 million for...
NBCMontana
Areas of snow, unsettled weather through the end of the week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
NBCMontana
Missoula Aging Services looks for giving tree donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is looking for people to give back to the community this holiday season through their giving tree. The tree is located in the Missoula Public Library until Dec. 31. You can pick out a tag in-person or donate through their virtual tree. MAS...
NBCMontana
Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
NBCMontana
Santa visits Missoula Public Library, tree still up to help community
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa visited Missoula Public Library this weekend, and there is still time to help him spread Christmas cheer by getting much-needed items to community members. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, and read to the childen, and listened to what they would like...
NBCMontana
Montana football looks to what's ahead in off-season
Montana football wrapped up what was a very special season on Saturday.This year marked the 17th season for Bobby Hauck as a head coach, who said it was one of his favorite yet. "I've coached a lot of awesome teams that I love dearly, but this team is special," said...
Comments / 0