Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Report: Baker Mayfield to be released
NFL Network's Ian Rappaport is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland after suspension
Watson returns from suspension and played sloppily in his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked expectedly rusty in his first NFL start in 700 days after 30 minutes in Houston against his former team, the Houston Texans. His first half was sloppy, underthrowing a number of receivers and throwing a mind-numbing end zone interception to finish with a stat line of 96 passing yards, one interception on 8-of-14 passing. However, the Browns took a 7-5 lead into the locker room.
What channel is Cleveland Browns game today vs. Texans? (12/4/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, Score Updates for NFL Week 13
The Cleveland Browns, led by re-instated quarterback Deshaun Watson, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Kyle Allen, in an NFL Week 13 AFC football game on Sunday, December 4, 2022 (12/4/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
CBS Sports
Colts vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 155-110 run
The Indianapolis Colts are running out of time if they are to earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons, as they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (4-7-1) have struggled all season and will be looking to win for just the second time over the past seven weeks. Indianapolis is 2-3-1 on the road, including a 25-20 triumph at Las Vegas on Nov. 13. The Cowboys (8-3) have won back-to-back games following an overtime loss to Green Bay, and have won eight of 10.
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Yardbarker
Browns at Houston: QB Deshaun Watson 'Great, Fun Memories' & 'So Much Love' For Texans
Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to NRG Stadium on Sunday to face off against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans as the starting quarterback for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns. The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March after his exit request from the franchise in...
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
Comments / 0