Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'

Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports

Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland after suspension

Watson returns from suspension and played sloppily in his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked expectedly rusty in his first NFL start in 700 days after 30 minutes in Houston against his former team, the Houston Texans. His first half was sloppy, underthrowing a number of receivers and throwing a mind-numbing end zone interception to finish with a stat line of 96 passing yards, one interception on 8-of-14 passing. However, the Browns took a 7-5 lead into the locker room.
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 155-110 run

The Indianapolis Colts are running out of time if they are to earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons, as they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (4-7-1) have struggled all season and will be looking to win for just the second time over the past seven weeks. Indianapolis is 2-3-1 on the road, including a 25-20 triumph at Las Vegas on Nov. 13. The Cowboys (8-3) have won back-to-back games following an overtime loss to Green Bay, and have won eight of 10.

