We Are Iowa

Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
KCCI.com

Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCCI.com

Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
Axios

Cities vs. farms: Polk County will object to Alleman annexation

Polk County said this week it will alert state regulators to environmental and development concerns about an annexation request that would nearly double the size of Alleman. Why it matters: Polk County rarely takes a position on annexation requests in front of Iowa's City Development Board (CDB), the body that will ultimately decide the matter.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
kmaland.com

Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
Western Iowa Today

Fr. Bob Schoemann Obituary

Robert Schoemann, son of Chris and Sophia, was born November 9, 1938 in Harrison County. He was baptized, received First Communion, confirmed and ordained at St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Robert went to Cass Center Country School through 5th grade, and then attended 6th thru 10th grade at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth and 11th through 12th grade at St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He went on to attend Conception Seminary College in Conception, MO and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, IA.
saturdaytradition.com

Former Illinois QB set to be Iowa State’s interim OC following assistant coaching change

Tom Manning will no longer be Iowa State’s offensive coordinator and Nathan Scheelhaase will take over play calling responsibility for the immediate future. Scheelhaase was a former Illinois quarterback and was the Cyclones’ running game coordinator, RB and WR coach this season. 2022 is Scheelhaase’s fifth season on...
KCCI.com

Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life

NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
WHO 13

Lake, boathouse planned for Bondurant stormwater project

BONDURANT, Iowa — A 36-acre lake and boathouse are coming to Bondurant as part of the city’s Central District Stormwater Improvements Master Plan that was approved in early November. The master plan, which names the area as Central Park, includes the lake, a boathouse, a beach, a boat dock, several playgrounds, a skate park, trails, […]
who13.com

Get pampered at The District

Get pampered and update your hair style at Amara. Owner Michelle Okland shares the services they offer. Amara is located at 1610 SW Main St Suite 208 in Ankeny. Learn more at Amaraankeny.com. Enjoy specials at Dazzling in the District on December 3rd. Learn more at thedistrictpt.com.
KOEL 950 AM

Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State

Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.

