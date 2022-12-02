Read full article on original website
Related
Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
Cities vs. farms: Polk County will object to Alleman annexation
Polk County said this week it will alert state regulators to environmental and development concerns about an annexation request that would nearly double the size of Alleman. Why it matters: Polk County rarely takes a position on annexation requests in front of Iowa's City Development Board (CDB), the body that will ultimately decide the matter.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Thousands of pork loins given away for ‘Operation Christmas Meal’ in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cars lined up at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning as the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms gave away 5,000 free 5-pound pork loins as part of “Operation Christmas Meal.” Gates opened around 5 a.m. but workers said cars started lining up around 1:30 a.m. The drive-thru giveaway […]
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
KCCI.com
'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family is taking "deck the halls" literally with their display!. More than 50,000 lights are hung up at their home and the display took about 120 hours to construct. Homeowner Mike Kromminga says he's been creating the displays for as...
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
Fr. Bob Schoemann Obituary
Robert Schoemann, son of Chris and Sophia, was born November 9, 1938 in Harrison County. He was baptized, received First Communion, confirmed and ordained at St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Robert went to Cass Center Country School through 5th grade, and then attended 6th thru 10th grade at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth and 11th through 12th grade at St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He went on to attend Conception Seminary College in Conception, MO and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, IA.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Illinois QB set to be Iowa State’s interim OC following assistant coaching change
Tom Manning will no longer be Iowa State’s offensive coordinator and Nathan Scheelhaase will take over play calling responsibility for the immediate future. Scheelhaase was a former Illinois quarterback and was the Cyclones’ running game coordinator, RB and WR coach this season. 2022 is Scheelhaase’s fifth season on...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Lake, boathouse planned for Bondurant stormwater project
BONDURANT, Iowa — A 36-acre lake and boathouse are coming to Bondurant as part of the city’s Central District Stormwater Improvements Master Plan that was approved in early November. The master plan, which names the area as Central Park, includes the lake, a boathouse, a beach, a boat dock, several playgrounds, a skate park, trails, […]
star1025.com
Polk County Clinics, Hospitals, Urgent Cares, and ERs Experiencing High Volumes
A message from the Polk County Medical Coordination Center – Broadlawns Medical Center ● The Iowa Clinic ● MercyOne ● Polk County Health Department ● Primary Health Care ● UnityPoint Health – Des Moines ● VA Central Iowa Health Care System:. “Polk...
who13.com
Get pampered at The District
Get pampered and update your hair style at Amara. Owner Michelle Okland shares the services they offer. Amara is located at 1610 SW Main St Suite 208 in Ankeny. Learn more at Amaraankeny.com. Enjoy specials at Dazzling in the District on December 3rd. Learn more at thedistrictpt.com.
Iowa State boasts defense in win over St. John’s
Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and No. 23 Iowa State lived up to its defensive reputation in a wire-to-wire 71-60
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Comments / 2