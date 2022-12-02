ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

ISP: Wanted man kills himself after 12-hour standoff in Jennings County

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekINX_0jVasF3m00

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man ended a 12-hour standoff with police in Jennings County on Thursday by taking his own life, according to Indiana State Police.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Cory D. Jenkins.

ISP said the incident began shortly after midnight when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural residence on County Road 550 West after receiving reports that Jenkins was at the home.

Jenkins had arrest warrants for burglary, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury and intimidation, said state police.

Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

When deputies arrived, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the residence and held family members inside against their will with a firearm, ISP said. Authorities noted that during the initial incident, Jenkins reportedly fired a shot inside the home, but nobody was injured.

Police said troopers and deputies were eventually able to get three family members to safety after they climbed out a window, and a fourth person with Jenkins was later allowed to leave.

Two ISP SWAT Teams, the Jennings County SWAT Team and negotiators responded to the scene. For hours, negotiators tried to convince Jenkins to leave the residence peacefully. Police said he was seen holding a handgun multiple times during the ordeal.

The standoff concluded shortly before noon when Jenkins killed himself, state police reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Man arrested after injuring man with a hatchet

BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a September 16, 2017 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, Bedford Police officers were called to a residence on Redman Drive after a report Cory Cox had injured a man with a hatchet.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find him hiding in a closet

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 2, after Bedford Police officers received information that 28-year-old Ryan Coates was wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke his probation. Officers learned Coates was living in the 1900 block of 14th Street where they attempted to make contact...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after landing new charge while on probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III, sentenced a Bedford man to serve the maximum time in the Indiana Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation. Devin Sullivan was sentenced to 11 years in prison, after he committed a new offense of...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 6, 2022

10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to possession of meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to four years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of possession of meth. 38-year-old Andrew Rankin was arrested on April 12, 2021, after a joint investigation involving the Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (A.C.E.S.), Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (D.E.S.), and the Bedford Police Department.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic battery

BEDFORD – On Monday, 30-year-old Samuel Payton pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea deal to a charge of domestic battery in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Charges of domestic battery in violation of a protective order and invasion of privacy were dismissed. Judge John Plummer III sentenced Payton to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy