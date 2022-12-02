ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward

The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville sees high Flu Activity

Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What you'll pay at the pump

AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert

"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN

