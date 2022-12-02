Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward
The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
Knoxville sees high Flu Activity
Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
Stefano’s Pizza bids farewell to Cumberland Ave after 45 years
After more than four decades of serving up Chicago-style pizza near the University of Tennessee, Stefano's Pizza has closed the doors of its original location ahead of major redevelopments on Cumberland Avenue.
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
Investigation underway after inside of Knoxville home was damaged
A man was reportedly damaging the inside of a home Tuesday night.
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 Sevier County wildfires
New filings have been made in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly 2016 Sevier County Wildfires. Now, individual plaintiffs are appealing to the 6th circuit court after their portion of the lawsuit was dismissed. Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 …. New filings have been made in a...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Endangered child alert issued for missing Knoxville teen
Knoxville Police Department investigators are asking for public assistance in finding a teen who may need insulin.
Morristown man missing since Nov. 7, police say
The Morristown Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a missing 62-year-old man.
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Suspect who damaged Knoxville nonprofit’s van sought
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who was seen on video vandalizing an organization's van on Saturday.
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
