The annual Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall last night, an event that celebrated the designers, models and creatives that have had an impact on the industry over this past year. While there were plenty of established names in attendance, like Tilda Swinton and Naomi Campbell, there were also a few new faces, including breakout star Naomi J. Ogawa, who was attending the awards for the very first time.

21 HOURS AGO