Miami Beach, FL

Harper's Bazaar

The Best in Art, Fashion, Dance, and Music from Art Basel 2022

Art Basel went all out for its 20th anniversary. The annual art fair, which every winter causes the art world to migrate to Miami for a few days of beautiful insanity—from packed galleries to cramped roads and lavish celebrity-filled parties—pulled its most ambitious itinerary yet to mark its major milestone.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Harper's Bazaar

The 10 best-dressed guests from the 2022 Fashion Awards

The world's most stylish people descended on London's Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 Fashion Awards, celebrating the brightest talents and most brilliant designers, and the work they've done over the past 12 months. But it's not just glitz and glam; the annual awards are the primary fundraiser...
Harper's Bazaar

Secrets of the Stylish: Getting ready for the Fashion Awards with Naomi J. Ogawa

The annual Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall last night, an event that celebrated the designers, models and creatives that have had an impact on the industry over this past year. While there were plenty of established names in attendance, like Tilda Swinton and Naomi Campbell, there were also a few new faces, including breakout star Naomi J. Ogawa, who was attending the awards for the very first time.
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Gown and Gold Body Jewelry

Rihanna brought her enviable date night style to Miami. The superstar has spent the past few days attending Art Basel, and she was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the final night of the event. The couple were photographed outside of Carbone in South Beach, where the "Lift Me Up" singer wore a stylish spin on body jewelry.
MIAMI, FL
Harper's Bazaar

Lily James' hair bow at the Fashion Awards was a work of art

Not all red carpet hairstyles are made equal, and Lily James' elaborate up-do at last night's Fashion Awards was in a league of its own. Part braid, part bow, entirely unique; the sculptured hairstyle was a serious case of business in the front party at the back, letting her glittering Rodarte gown have just as much of the limelight.
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Looked Utterly Glamorous in a Bedazzled Off-the-Shoulder Gown

Amal Clooney is always sure to up the ante during date night with husband George Clooney, and their attendance at this weekend's Kennedy Center Honors was no exception. On Sunday night, the couple stepped out for the star-studded event, where the Ticket to Paradise actor received honors for his contributions to American culture alongside other industry greats like Gladys Knight, Bono, Tania Léon, and Amy Grant.

