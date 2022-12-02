ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Repeat sex offender sentenced to federal prison for exploiting 6-year-old girl

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32blbj_0jVarN5N00

INDIANAPOLIS — A Shelbyville man with a lengthy criminal history will now serve time in federal prison after he admitted to sexually abusing a child and filming it.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Justin Potts will serve the next 40 years in federal prison. The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a six-year-old girl.

“This serial predator inflicted horrific abuse on an innocent child to satisfy his criminal sexual desires,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Mr. Potts will now spend decades in federal prison, where he cannot sexually abuse another child.”

Judge issues gag order in Delphi case

The sentencing memorandum in the case against Potts says he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to a juvenile adjudication for child molesting when he was 14. Since then, he continued to commit crimes such as forgery and failure to appear.

In 2014, when Potts was 29, he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old child in Hancock County. In that case, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. After he was released from prison in 2019, he failed to register as a sex offender.

When Potts was released from probation in early 2021, court documents indicate he started looking for his next victim. In December of that year, he started living with a woman with a six-year-old daughter.

Potts admitted to molesting the girl and taking photos and videos of that abuse. That child sexual abuse material would end up making its way into a Google account, alerting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In at least two of the videos, the probable cause affidavit states it appears that the abuser is producing the material. He had several distinctive tattoos and wore a distinctive watch.

In one video, police got a look at the room where the child sexual abuse material was produced. Two confederate flag license plates hung on the wall. There also appeared to be a confederate flag blanket.

Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Police were quickly able to determine that Potts was producing the video and went to search the residence. Once there, Potts admitted to the distinctive tattoos and described his room which matched the one seen in the video.

Potts would admit to making the videos but claimed he didn’t remember specifically making them due to his methamphetamine problem causing memory issues. He claimed that while he was high, he became sexually excited.

The document states Potts also admitted to getting child sexual abuse material through Kik.

He eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually exploiting the girl and one count of committing those offenses while he was required to register as a sex offender.

Along with the 10-year sentence, Potts was ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for the rest of his life and pay $10,000 in restitution to the girl. He also must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Toys given to area children, thanks to Indiana Pacers

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A partnership brings joy to some local elementary school kids this holiday season. 96 children from elementary schools in Parke and Vermillion counties received at least three toys today, as part of the “Big Toy Giveaway. Pacers Sports and Entertainment partnered with toy company Jakks Pacific to give away toys to […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve seen a 50% increase in English […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Building collapses in downtown Columbus after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Nearly 40 firefighters battled a blaze in downtown Columbus for over four hours on Saturday night amidst freezing temperatures as flames tore through the old building on 5th Street and caused large portions to collapse into rubble. The Columbus Fire Department said no occupants were in the building at the time of […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Colts nominate Shaq Leonard for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – While things haven’t gone his way on the field, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard still remains a force on the sidelines. That’s why he’s the Colts’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The prestigious honor recognizes players from all 32 NFL teams, with one being selected as Walter […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bye gives Jeff Saturday, Colts opportunity to consider changes

INDIANAPOLIS – Late Sunday wasn’t the time. The immediate aftermath of watching a 21-19 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter disintegrate into a nationally-televised, turnover-fueled 54-19 embarrassment at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t the time or place for Jeff Saturday to consider whether Matt Ryan would – should – continue to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Colts-Vikings scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will get a week off and play their next game on a Saturday. The Colts (4-8-1) have their bye week, which means they’re idle on the Week 14 schedule, giving them a chance to reassess things after their 54-19 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy