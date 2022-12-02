Read full article on original website
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
Could the Warriors star join his buddy LeBron in L.A. soon?
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
At the beginning of any NBA season, we should be careful not to rush to judgment. With that said, any season eventually hits a point where we can start to draw conclusions. Ladies and gentlemen – welcome to that time in the 2022-23 NBA season. By now, we have some idea of where most of the league’s teams stand.
The San Francisco 49ers could use a quarterback after their first two options sustained long-term injuries, so they'd be thrilled to learn a four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is going to school just down the road. That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though. Andrew Luck, the former Stanford star who shocked football fans, his teammates and opponents when he retired from the NFL...
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
James Wiseman is rejoining the Warriors
What’s in your closet? Most of us have something lying around that we just don’t use. We should probably sell it, or give it away. In all likelihood, we’ll probably just keep it lying around anyway. That’s fine. NBA teams can’t afford to make the same mistake.
Some will say that society is divided into winners and losers. NBA trades are perceived in the same light. Others will say that they’re lacking perspective. Life isn’t that black and white. Sometimes, you can win and lose at the same time. When one occurs, pundits will always...
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.
