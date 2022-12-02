ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy Zoo announces $53M campaign to fund chimp exhibit, welcome center, more

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvR3m_0jVarJYT00

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced a $53 million campaign to fund multiple major initiatives at the zoo including a new chimpanzee exhibit along with expanding guest experiences by upgrading the zoo entrance.

The Campaign for Our Zoo, Our Community, Our World is funded by several donors, foundations, and trusts and has reached 60% of its campaign goal, according to the zoo.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEHmd_0jVarJYT00
    Rendering of the International Chimpanzee Complex | Photos provided by Indy Zoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3u84_0jVarJYT00
    Rendering of the new welcome walkway
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwKTd_0jVarJYT00
    Rendering of the mission control Global Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c5r4_0jVarJYT00
    New aerial render of the zoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iax6x_0jVarJYT00
    Rendering of the new zoo entrance
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

In addition to the chimp exhibit, the capital investment will expand guest capacity with a reimagined zoo entry and welcome center that will take guests through the White River Gardens and into a new Global Center for Species Survival that will serve as a mission center connecting thousands of conservation experts worldwide.

“The Campaign will put the Indianapolis Zoo at the very center of local, national, and international conservation strategy through the Global Center for Species Survival, a first-of-its-kind partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission, the world’s premiere organization focused on species survival,” the zoo said.

The Indianapolis Zoo said the guest Welcome Center entry experience along with the Global Center for Species Survival will open Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

  • Bill the chimp | photos provided by Indianapolis Zoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nRUf_0jVarJYT00
    The chimp exhibit under construction

The International Chimpanzee Complex is planned to open in summer 2024 and promises to give visitors a unique view of the chimpanzees as the apes travel across the zoo’s campus to multiple locations of their choice. The zoo stated five chimpanzees are currently being housed behind scenes at the zoo.

Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

“The Indianapolis community has enthusiastically embraced our campaign, and we are deeply appreciative,” said Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. “Our ability to protect nature and inspire people to care for our world is being transformed and the impact will be felt locally, nationally, and internationally. We are privileged to be part of this important work.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Toys given to area children, thanks to Indiana Pacers

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A partnership brings joy to some local elementary school kids this holiday season. 96 children from elementary schools in Parke and Vermillion counties received at least three toys today, as part of the “Big Toy Giveaway. Pacers Sports and Entertainment partnered with toy company Jakks Pacific to give away toys to […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve seen a 50% increase in English […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Building collapses in downtown Columbus after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Nearly 40 firefighters battled a blaze in downtown Columbus for over four hours on Saturday night amidst freezing temperatures as flames tore through the old building on 5th Street and caused large portions to collapse into rubble. The Columbus Fire Department said no occupants were in the building at the time of […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bye gives Jeff Saturday, Colts opportunity to consider changes

INDIANAPOLIS – Late Sunday wasn’t the time. The immediate aftermath of watching a 21-19 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter disintegrate into a nationally-televised, turnover-fueled 54-19 embarrassment at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t the time or place for Jeff Saturday to consider whether Matt Ryan would – should – continue to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy