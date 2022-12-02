11-year-old Louisiana boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas

WEST MONROE, La . ( KTVE/KARD ) — It’s Christmas time again and the Ark-La-Miss is experiencing the Christmas spirit with Christmas Parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and other holiday events. In West Monroe, La., an 11-year-old resident is planning to do his part by giving others the Christmas spirit.

Photo courtesy of Magan Gulledge

A couple of weeks ago, 11-year-old Cadeyn Williams, who is autistic, and his mother, Magan Gulledge, were visiting a location when he became curious about a donation box. After she explained to him that several families will not be able to give their children toys for Christmas due to financial hardship, Cadeyn informed his mother that he desired to have a snow cone stand to help donate Christmas toys to children who are less fortunate.

Cadeyn and his mother began prepping for the snow cone stand and are working with Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana on toy donations. Their initial plan was to start the snow cone stand on December 3, 2022. Due to his excitement to help others, Cadeyn started the snow cone stand on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

According to Cadeyn’s mother, they have raised approximately $300 as of Friday, December 2, 2022. On December 3, 2022, and December 4, 2022, Cadeyn will continue selling snow cones at 703 Edwards Road in West Monroe, La. from Noon until the evening time.

The snow cones will be $2.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.