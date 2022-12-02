ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plympton, MA

WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze

WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
DENNIS, MA
NECN

Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth

A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters battle fully involved shed fire

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire in Falmouth sometime after noon Monday. The shed on Martin Road was fully involved. Crews worked to quickly knock down the flames before they could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in...
FALMOUTH, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election

A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
BELMONT, MA
WCVB

Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA

