FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
AOL Corp
'When they come in, they come in hard': Thousands of fish wash up on Cape Cod beaches
CAPE COD, Mass. – A "saury" situation has been playing out on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts in recent days. Thousands of small, slender fish have been found on bayside strands from Wellfleet to Barnstable, according to Owen Nichols, director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies.
capecod.com
New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
NECN
Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth
A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
capecod.com
PHOTOS: Falmouth Christmas Parade 2022
The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 59th Annual Christmas Parade traveled along Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle fully involved shed fire
FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire in Falmouth sometime after noon Monday. The shed on Martin Road was fully involved. Crews worked to quickly knock down the flames before they could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election
A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
WCVB
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early
Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
WCVB
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!
Photo by(South Shore Celebration of Lights / YouTube) (MARSHFIELD, MA) For one month only, the historic Marshfield Fairgrounds have been transformed into a magical winter wonderland of festive holiday displays that you won't want to miss!
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
