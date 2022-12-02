Read full article on original website
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
WOOD
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
WOOD
Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
WOOD
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
WOOD
Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Schurr
As former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr prepares to stand trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya, attorneys for Lyoya’s family are taking new legal action against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids. (Dec. 6, 2022) Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against …. As former Grand...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 120622
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup. Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in …. Business...
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120622
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup. Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in …. Business and...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
WOOD
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
wgvunews.org
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
hope.edu
The Beaches Near Hope College
One of the reasons I chose Hope College was because of its location. Being from the Detroit area, I fell in love with the West Side of the state when I came here for the first time in high school. The nature and scenery are beautiful and there are fun things to do in Holland’s quaint downtown as well as Grand Rapids, but one of the biggest draws are definitely the beaches. Therefore, I wanted to provide a guide of the beaches around Hope’s Campus for anyone new to Hope or thinking of coming here!
WOOD
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
WOOD
Get great fashion for men & women at Libin’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year – office holiday parties, gatherings and cocktail hours with friends and family, which means it’s time to find that perfect outfit! One place that caters to both men and women’s fashions is Libin’s! They have name brand men’s sportswear such as johnnie-O, Tommy Bahama, 7Diamonds, and Liverpool jeans plus suit & sport coats with designer brands such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hart Schaffner Marx. For women, they have a boutique featuring Brighton Jewelry and NYDJ.
Grand Rapids’ human resources director retiring next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ human resources director is retiring next year. After a 19-year career at the city, Grand Rapids Human Resources Director Desireé A. Frugé announced Monday, Dec. 5, she would be retiring in August 2023. Frugé's nearly two-decade career at the city...
