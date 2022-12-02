ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
MUSKEGON, MI
boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location

Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation

It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 120622

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup. Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in …. Business...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120622

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup. Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in …. Business and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women

Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
hope.edu

The Beaches Near Hope College

One of the reasons I chose Hope College was because of its location. Being from the Detroit area, I fell in love with the West Side of the state when I came here for the first time in high school. The nature and scenery are beautiful and there are fun things to do in Holland’s quaint downtown as well as Grand Rapids, but one of the biggest draws are definitely the beaches. Therefore, I wanted to provide a guide of the beaches around Hope’s Campus for anyone new to Hope or thinking of coming here!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get great fashion for men & women at Libin’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year – office holiday parties, gatherings and cocktail hours with friends and family, which means it’s time to find that perfect outfit! One place that caters to both men and women’s fashions is Libin’s! They have name brand men’s sportswear such as johnnie-O, Tommy Bahama, 7Diamonds, and Liverpool jeans plus suit & sport coats with designer brands such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hart Schaffner Marx. For women, they have a boutique featuring Brighton Jewelry and NYDJ.
KALAMAZOO, MI

