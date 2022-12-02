One of the reasons I chose Hope College was because of its location. Being from the Detroit area, I fell in love with the West Side of the state when I came here for the first time in high school. The nature and scenery are beautiful and there are fun things to do in Holland’s quaint downtown as well as Grand Rapids, but one of the biggest draws are definitely the beaches. Therefore, I wanted to provide a guide of the beaches around Hope’s Campus for anyone new to Hope or thinking of coming here!

