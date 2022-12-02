Read full article on original website
Christine T. Keffer – December 4, 2022
Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in 2005 after 33 years...
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
SUNY Cortland
Doing it all to help others
Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
wxhc.com
Winners Announced During Community Foundation Awards Breakfast
This year’s winners of Philanthropy Day were announced Friday by the Cortland Community Foundation during their annual awards breakfast. “We try to do this kinda quietly, but the giving part of this community is amazing. I don’t think there is any community that raises money like we do here and it’s not because of what we do, it’s what the people in the community think of these not-for-profit organizations.” Said President of the Community Foundation, Tom Gallagher as he reflected on the organizations impact to X101 News.
wxhc.com
National Grid Makes Donation to Cortland Loaves & Fishes
National Grid made a large donation to the Cortland Loaves & Fishes on Monday, December 5th. The company $2,000 dollars and Personal Hygiene Items. Representatives from National Grid were Gwen Sanders, Senior Community Relations Manager, and Travis Glazier, Lead Program Coordinator, who presented the check and delivery of personal hygiene items.
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
wxhc.com
Common Council Meets Tonight
The City of Cortland Common Council will meet this evening at 6pm at City Hall at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland. During the meeting public hearings for a proposed law to reserve property tax levy authority established in general municipal law 3-c, the proposed 2023 budget, and a proposed law to amend chapter 241 relative to solid waste and the collection thereof will be open to the public.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
westsidenewsny.com
Canandaigua National Corporation appoints new director
The Canandaigua National Corporation (CNC) Board of Directors has unanimously appointed attorney Erika J. Duthiers as Director. “Erika’s legal expertise in compliance and her community leadership will be invaluable as Canandaigua National Bank and Trust builds on its commitment as a leader in banking and community engagement throughout our service area,” said CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III.
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
cortlandvoice.com
Homer native at the helm of the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball team
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Bradley Sovocool was a prominent student-athlete for Homer’s varsity programs. Now, the Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate is taking his passion for...
Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
wxxinews.org
Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center
Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
localsyr.com
It was another warm, nice fall across CNY!
Meteorological fall 2022 is in the books across the Northern Hemisphere. How did Central New York fare? Well, if you enjoy unseasonably warm/mild air during the fall season you once again loved this fall. Mild fall temperatures. It was a warmer than average start to the fall season in September...
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
