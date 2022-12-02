This year’s winners of Philanthropy Day were announced Friday by the Cortland Community Foundation during their annual awards breakfast. “We try to do this kinda quietly, but the giving part of this community is amazing. I don’t think there is any community that raises money like we do here and it’s not because of what we do, it’s what the people in the community think of these not-for-profit organizations.” Said President of the Community Foundation, Tom Gallagher as he reflected on the organizations impact to X101 News.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO