ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Three-star running back Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker recruit opened up his recruitment just over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Arnold Barnes, a three-star running back from Louisiana, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter on Monday. In the post, Barnes pointed to the program’s coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season

LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ruhle Your Reactions

If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings

(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Takeaways from Nebraska Basketball’s shocking upset over Creighton Bluejays

To say that things have been going smoothly for Nebraska Athletics would not be true. Nebraska fired a football coach who didn’t win and the exit was not pretty. Then there is the Nebraska basketball program which also hired a guy in Fred Hoiberg who was the logical choice given his previous success at Iowa State and his ability to develop players and his clout on the recruiting trail given his former job as head coach of the Bulls. In year 4 coach Hoiberg entered December with a 29-70 overall record. Things have not been going well.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska women’s hoops dominate Maryland on the road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska upset No. 20 Maryland in a 90-67 win on the road Sunday. The win is the Huskers first against the Terrapins ever. Nebraska improves to 6-3 on the season while opening Big Ten Conference play with a huge road win. The Big Red were...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court filing Tuesday, Lincoln Savings Bank of Cedar Falls, Iowa, maintains that the estate of […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy