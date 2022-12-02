Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 5 Immediate Transfer Portal Targets on Offense
These potential transfers could help the Nebraska Cornhuskers remake their offensive depth chart in a hurry.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
klkntv.com
Three-star running back Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker recruit opened up his recruitment just over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Arnold Barnes, a three-star running back from Louisiana, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter on Monday. In the post, Barnes pointed to the program’s coaching...
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from program
Arnold Barnes during a recruiting visit.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost another player to the transfer portal on Monday. Running back Arnold Barnes decommitted from the program, making the announcement on Twitter.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: EJ Barthel hits the trail, another decommit, more
As Matt Rhule continues putting together his Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff, those that have already been put on the payroll are already working hard. That includes new running back coach EJ Barthel. Barthel is one of those assistants that Nebraska Cornhuskers fans may not know, but it seems as though...
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Kearney Hub
Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season
LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
The Nebraska City News Press
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
kmaland.com
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
Takeaways from Nebraska Basketball’s shocking upset over Creighton Bluejays
To say that things have been going smoothly for Nebraska Athletics would not be true. Nebraska fired a football coach who didn’t win and the exit was not pretty. Then there is the Nebraska basketball program which also hired a guy in Fred Hoiberg who was the logical choice given his previous success at Iowa State and his ability to develop players and his clout on the recruiting trail given his former job as head coach of the Bulls. In year 4 coach Hoiberg entered December with a 29-70 overall record. Things have not been going well.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s hoops dominate Maryland on the road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska upset No. 20 Maryland in a 90-67 win on the road Sunday. The win is the Huskers first against the Terrapins ever. Nebraska improves to 6-3 on the season while opening Big Ten Conference play with a huge road win. The Big Red were...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
3 News Now
Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
