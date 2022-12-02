Read full article on original website
25 arrested on suspicion of plotting an armed right-wing coup in Germany
German police raid sites connected to the so-called Reich Citizens movement, some of whose members have called for the overthrow of the government.
Climate protesters hurl paint at Milan's La Scala opera house
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said.
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
