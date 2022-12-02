Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments in clash of religion and gay rights
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. Lorie Smith is a graphic artist and website designer in Colorado who wants to start offering wedding websites. She said she is against creating websites for same-sex marriages, but that could get her in trouble with state law.
Comments / 0