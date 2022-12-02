ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments in clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. Lorie Smith is a graphic artist and website designer in Colorado who wants to start offering wedding websites. She said she is against creating websites for same-sex marriages, but that could get her in trouble with state law.
