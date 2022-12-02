Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Report: Video shows coyote dragging a toddler in California
A home security video shared by KTLA shows a coyote attacking a 2-year-old girl Friday.
Teen at Sen. Ted Cruz’s home hospitalized after ‘self-inflicted cutting’ emergency call
Police and emergency personnel responded to the Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after receiving a call of a teenage girl injured with “self-inflicted” cuts, according to local reports. A 14-year-old girl reportedly suffered self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms at the Republican’s residence in the River Oaks neighborhood, Houston police told ABC13 and KHOU 11. Officers got the call just before 8 p.m. local time. The teen was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Police could not confirm if the girl was a member of Cruz’s family. The Republican lawmaker has two daughters, ages 14 and 11. ABC13 reporters spotted police in the front yard of his home Tuesday night. A spokesperson for Cruz requested privacy for his daughter when reached for comment by the station. “This a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay,” the representative told the outlet. “There were no serious injuries.” If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
SFGate
Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police
Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
SFGate
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
SFGate
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
Comments / 0