Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln’s Tower Square transformed into ‘North Pole’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the rest of the Christmas season, Tower Square in downtown Lincoln is the “North Pole.”. The square at 13th and P Streets has been decked out in lights and decorations, thanks to the Downtown Lincoln Association. The lights and music will be on...
klkntv.com
Wax Buffalo brings holiday cheer through the Winter Market on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A collaboration between local business owners and the Haymarket could mean the beginning of a new holiday tradition in Lincoln. Wax Buffalo and the Haymarket Development Corporation turned the downtown O street underpass into a holiday wonderland. The street was lined up front to back...
WOWT
Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
klkntv.com
Lincoln East hosts therapy dogs for students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East students had a chance to mingle with some therapy dogs on Monday. It was a part of the student council’s mental health week program. The students at the high school had a chance to pet the dogs between classes and lunch. With...
klkntv.com
Capitol Humane Society Holiday Fun Run brings family and man’s best friend together
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sunday morning’s cold December air didn’t stop over 400 racers from showing up to Pioneer’s Park for a great cause. With dogs by their sides—many of them rescues—racers gathered at the starting line in the middle of the park to run either a 1-mile or 5K relay.
klkntv.com
City of Lincoln hosting Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Antelope Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council is inviting the public to the event, which will be held at the Auld Pavillion in Antelope Park. Officials said the event will begin...
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
klkntv.com
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland welcomes four new cheetah cubs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the births of four cheetah cubs on Tuesday. The cubs were born on Nov. 4 to mother Clio and father Refu at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, which houses an off-display cheetah breeding facility, according to a press release.
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
klkntv.com
Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
klkntv.com
Hit and miss flurries and mix
We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools hosts equity and inclusion day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Students from across Lincoln Public Schools gathered Tuesday for an equity and inclusion day. The main goal was for students to be advocates for equity and inclusion when they go back to their school and home. “Many of our greatest social, I don’t want to...
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
klkntv.com
Columbus High School unified bowling team crowned state champion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSAA Unified Bowling Championship took place at Sun Valley Lanes and Games on Monday. It was a tight match between Columbus and Norfolk for the state title. Unified bowling is a type of bowling that rotates players every frame, and the teams are typically...
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
iheart.com
Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
Omaha baker takes cookie skills to Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
It's the holiday season and with the season comes Christmas cookies. A local home baker had a once-in-a-lifetime experience showing off her skills on the Food Network.
Comments / 0