California State

What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations

A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image

Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
GEORGIA STATE
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church

Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source.

