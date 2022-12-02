Read full article on original website
A former Florida congressman is arrested on charges of lobbying for Venezuela
Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, a well-connected Florida Republican, has been arrested on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent. The case centers on Rivera's signing of a $50 million contract with Venezuela's government in early 2017, and his subsequent attempts to thaw Venezuela's icy relationship with the U.S.
Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.
North Carolina governor says electric trucks are key to cutting climate pollution
The electric vehicle industry is growing across the U.S. and in North Carolina, mainly as sales of electric passenger vehicles speed up. But what about bigger vehicles? Gov. Roy Cooper said this week state officials are drafting new rules that could get more electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses on state roads.
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Roy Cooper — along with state and county officials — delivered an update on the attacks at two substations in Moore County that left approximately 45,000 Duke Energy customers without power on Saturday evening. "This kind of attack raises a new...
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot. Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
