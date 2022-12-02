Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Lansing Fire Department stations compete in holiday decoration challenge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire stations across Lansing are having a friendly competition through December. The “Station Decoration Challenge” has stations dressed up in lights and the station photo with the most Facebook likes will be the winner. The Lansing Fire Department is urging people to get out...
Lansing offering free parking until early January
Free Parking Fridays will also be extended until March 31, 2023.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
WILX-TV
New CATA bus routes announced for winter break
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bus routes are expected to get a few changes before the end of the year. The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced on Monday that they are preparing to implement service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays. CATA released the new routes that...
WILX-TV
Part of Olivet under boil water notice
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Washington Street in Olivet has been placed under a boil water notice. According to city officials, a valve and hydrant replacement on Washington Street could have caused bacterial contamination in the system. The boil water notice is only for residents on Washington Street, west of Engle Drive.
$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe
Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
WILX-TV
Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking for the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that on-street metered parking in the City of Lansing will be free of charge. This is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 12, and end on January 2. Metered parking includes parking meters, kiosks, and smartphone app payments. Maximum time...
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
Winter is coming, so Waverly Road construction is to be halted until 2023
Starting on Dec. 5, the road will be reconfigured into three lanes, one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane.
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
WILX-TV
BWL closes northbound Cedar Street for water main repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound land of Cedar Street was closed on Monday for repairs. The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced that the far east lane of northbound Cedar Street at Miller Road was closed for an emergency water main repair. Officials said southbound traffic will be maintained.
WILX-TV
In My View: Bowl games are unpredictable
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bowl game favorites are set but I claim bowl games are fully unpredictable because the teams have been off for nearly a month. Yes, Michigan and Georgia are favored to meet for the national title, but I wouldn’t bet the farm on that either. Bowl games are hard to predict as we all know who has bowl sheets but that’s what makes it fun to see who plays better and who plays worse from the regular season.
WILX-TV
Win a $25 gift card to Fireworks Glass Studios
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 3 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Fireworks Glass Studios. They gave us the clue to the second day of giveaways. CLUE #3: How...
WILX-TV
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins. Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31. Residents can take both...
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
WNEM
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday. According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails. The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday. More information on the Jackson...
WILX-TV
BBB warns of puppy scams that target families this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This holiday season the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning shoppers about the growth in online pet scams. The BBB Scamtracker reports that pet scams make up about 20% of all online shopping scams. In 2022, the average amount lost is up, averaging about $850 per scam.
Comments / 0