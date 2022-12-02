LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bowl game favorites are set but I claim bowl games are fully unpredictable because the teams have been off for nearly a month. Yes, Michigan and Georgia are favored to meet for the national title, but I wouldn’t bet the farm on that either. Bowl games are hard to predict as we all know who has bowl sheets but that’s what makes it fun to see who plays better and who plays worse from the regular season.

LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO