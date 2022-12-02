Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
sportspromedia.com
Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium
The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
ABC Action News
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay
Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
businessobserverfl.com
Stadiums, hotels, multifamily and museums: St. Pete releases proposals for Trop redevelopment
Just days after announcing four development groups had submitted proposals for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in the heart of St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant district, the city made the reports public. The proposals, which are available on the city’s website, each address the key requirements...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
mynews13.com
St. Pete business hopes SunRunner brings more customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Squeeze Juice Works is located along the SunRunner bus route in St. Petersburg and the business hopes to turn riders into new customers, according to General Manager Raquel Rubin. "Several people have mentioned that's how they've gotten here, which is really cool," said Rubin, 30....
How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region. Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)
Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
golfcoastmagazine.com
TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory
Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
Antonio Brown is promoting his music while running from the Tampa Police Department
AB is apparently hunkered down, and posting to the timeline.
St. Pete Police aims to cut down on crashes with new campaign
The St. Petersburg Police Department is increasing its police presence this month. The department is aiming to cut down on crashes and slow down speeders.
Pinellas County Sheriff To Update Public On Murder Charges In 2001 Death Of Juvenile
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the First Degree Murder Indictment related to a deceased juvenile female who was found on the Duke Energy Trail in 2021. This is s developing
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Acapulco Taqueria reopens in West Tampa
The low-key taqueria is known for its affordable Mexican eats.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
