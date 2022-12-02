ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay

Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
TAMPA, FL
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled

The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
St. Pete business hopes SunRunner brings more customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Squeeze Juice Works is located along the SunRunner bus route in St. Petersburg and the business hopes to turn riders into new customers, according to General Manager Raquel Rubin. "Several people have mentioned that's how they've gotten here, which is really cool," said Rubin, 30....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)

Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
CLEARWATER, FL
TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory

Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
TAMPA, FL
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
TAMPA, FL
