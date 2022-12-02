Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack
Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack this past weekend. The heart attacked occurred while Windham was traveling through an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Windham, who is currently 62 years old, has had health issues in the past. He was previously hospitalized in October 2011 following an apparent heart attack. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her uncle.
Here's How AEW Will Address William Regal's Departure
William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.
Latest Update on AEW Star Leaving for WWE
William Regal's reportedly imminent departure from AEW back to WWE seems to now be all but a done deal. Numerous reports dropped this week about Regal being written off television during this week's AEW Dynamite and that his current contract with the company ends this month. There were conflicting reports about the terms of Regal's deal — some said it was deliberately a short-term deal, others say Khan obliged to let Regal go upon request and there was even a report that Regal had an "out clause" that would get him out of his deal if Paul "Triple H" Levesque was ever placed in charge of WWE booking.
Former WWE Champion "Medically Disqualified" From SmackDown
WWE SmackDown will be without one of its top stars this Friday. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to social media to announce that he is currently "medically disqualified" from competition and will therefore be unable to wrestle at Friday's show. McIntyre was previously scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. At the time of this writing, it's unclear as to if the title bout will be scrapped entirely or if McIntyre will be replaced. It's worth noting that Sheamus is aligned with both Butch and Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes, meaning he would not have to look far to find a new partner.
AEW Star Was Against Recent Hiatus
All Elite Wrestling's roster is slowly returning to full form. The young promotion was plagued with injuries throughout 2022 which forced multiple storylines to change on the fly while planned programs were scrapped altogether. Beyond the physical setbacks, AEW lost some talent due to mental exhaustion. The was exemplified with the House of Black, as leader Malakai Black revealed that he was taking time off from the company and would be back at some point "soon." Buddy Matthews joined Black in this temporary departure, announcing at an independent show that he needed to "go away for a while."
WWE Tag Team Wins PWI Tag Team 100 for First Time
Pro Wrestling Illustrated officially confirmed that the final of its annual rankings list, the PWI Tag Team 100, has been finalized and that The Usos have been named the No. 1 tag team in the professional wrestling world for the year. This not only confirms that the list has been expanded from 50 to 100 teams, but means that a WWE team has taken the honor for the first time. The award was first introduced in 2020 and in its first two years it was won by AEW's FTR and The Young Bucks.
AEW Star Pushes Back Against Criticism Toward Their In-Ring Style
Athena (fka Ember Moon) made a few headlines recently when she started showing a much more vicious style in matches on AEW Dark & Dark Elevation. However, it wasn't long before online wrestling fans started accusing her of working too stiff and being "unsafe" in the ring. The former NXT Women's Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed her change in attitude and in-ring style. She's set to challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship this Saturday at Final Battle in Garland, Texas.
WWE Raw Preview (Dec. 5, 2022): Tag Title Match, Triple Threats
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. The show is currently headlined by The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, taking on the unlikely duo of Matt Riddle and Elias. Riddle was famously involved in the match that helped Jimmy and Jey become undisputed champions as he and his RK-Bro tag partner Randy Orton challenged the pair to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag titles. Unfortunately for him, the brothers won that winner-take-all match back in May and Orton has been out of action ever since with a back injury.
How Did Vince McMahon Feel About Jeff Hardy?
Jeff Hardy had a strange career in the WWE. He worked in the promotion for three separate runs with his position on the card ranging from a pillar of the tag team division (with nine tag title reigns alongside his brother Matt Hardy) to fan-favorite midcarder to multi-time world champion to a nostalgia act not allowed near the main event. This has led fans to wonder about how Vince McMahon truly felt about "The Charismatic Enigma," something Matt dived into on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
Mojo Rawley Reveals How Tom Brady Cost Him Gronk Match at WWE SummerSlam
It seemed like Mojo Rawley was on track for a big WWE program alongside friend and Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski at one time, but then circumstances changed and Gronkowski received an offer he couldn't say no to. At one point Rawley, who was speaking about the plans with The 10 Count, was set to be involved with the 24/7 Title, but then WWE scrapped that and switched plans to a program with Gronkowski at SummerSlam, and the storyline would carry through to Saudi Arabia. That never happened though because of Tom Brady, who decided to go for another Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Gronk would then return to the football field for one more season.
WWE Royal Rumble: The Current Favorites to Win the 2023 Rumble Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.
Xbox Event Lets Fans Play 23 New Games for Free
Xbox is once again giving fans a chance to check out a bunch of unreleased games through the ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The event is live now and is set to run through December 12th. In total, the event will feature demos for 23 games, all of which will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The demos include several previously announced games, as well as some that are being revealed for the very first time. The list of games includes:
Absent WWE Superstar Spotted With AEW Champion
WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.
WWE Champions Shock NXT With Tag Team Title Challenge, Set For NXT Deadline
It was supposed to be a Christmas celebration for the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly on tonight's WWE NXT, but it ended up being anything but a celebration for the Champs. They came out and greeted the crowd dressed in their holiday attire, and for a bit it just seemed like they would carry on without a hitch. That all changed though when former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day walked in the building, and the crowd lost their minds when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took aim at Pretty Deadly. In fact, they are definitely out for those NXT Tag Team Championships, and the match will happen at NXT Deadline.
Renee Paquette Reveals Details of Her AEW Contract
All Elite Wrestling recently received a boost in its broadcast team. The young promotion acquired the services of Renee Paquette this past October, as AEW President Tony Khan brought on the former WWE host as an AEW backstage interviewer. Paquette's AEW signing had been somewhat of a long time coming, as she has been linked to AEW since its inception due to husband Jon Moxley having a prominent position in the company. This is Paquette's first full-time gig in the professional wrestling world since she departed WWE in Summer 2020.
Ric Flair Has Injury Updates on Both Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair covered a variety of topics on the latest To Be The Man Podcast, including the status update on two wrestlers he has plenty of history with — Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo. Both are currently out with injuries as El Idolo has a torn pec while Orton has been out of action since May with a back injury and recently underwent spinal fusion. While Flair seemed optimistic about "The Viper" returning to action, he didn't have that same energy for his son-in-law.
AEW's MJF Looks to Make His Triple H Connection Official
AEW World Champion MJF made it pretty clear last week what wrestling fans are in for now that he holds All Elite Wrestling's top prize. Before clocking William Regal in the back of the head with a pair of brass knuckles, Friedman openly admitted that he's going to wrestle as little as possible in order to keep his title reign going long enough for it to be a bargaining chip when his AEW contract supposedly ends in 2024 (what he has dubbed "The Bidding War of 2024"). He then dropped a number of WWE references, saying he'll make the world title reigns of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino look small compared to his. He described his time as champion as the "Reign of Terror," a phrase directly connected to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Fans gave "The Game's" booking in the early 2000s that label as he was consistently connected to the World Heavyweight Championship from 2002-05.
Claudio Castagnoli Acknowledges William Regal's AEW Status
William Regal is WWE bound. Following AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attack on the 54-year-old retired wrestler, reports surfaced that that segment was done to write Regal off of AEW programming as he would be departing the promotion and returning to his former employer. While the ink still needs to dry, "all signs" point to Regal heading back to WWE as he is currently finalizing a new deal with the company. This comes at a time when Regal was at the center of AEW's main event storyline, as he was responsible for MJF capturing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear.
Watch: Ric Flair Documentary Trailer Released, Premiere Date Announced
Ric Flair's upcoming documentary Becoming Ric Flair will officially premiere on Peacock on Dec. 26. A press release for the two-hour doc dropped on Monday night, reading, "Today, Ric Flair and Peacock announced that Original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Monday, December 26, 2022." The project is a co-creation of WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi.
