AEW World Champion MJF made it pretty clear last week what wrestling fans are in for now that he holds All Elite Wrestling's top prize. Before clocking William Regal in the back of the head with a pair of brass knuckles, Friedman openly admitted that he's going to wrestle as little as possible in order to keep his title reign going long enough for it to be a bargaining chip when his AEW contract supposedly ends in 2024 (what he has dubbed "The Bidding War of 2024"). He then dropped a number of WWE references, saying he'll make the world title reigns of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino look small compared to his. He described his time as champion as the "Reign of Terror," a phrase directly connected to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Fans gave "The Game's" booking in the early 2000s that label as he was consistently connected to the World Heavyweight Championship from 2002-05.

