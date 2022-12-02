Read full article on original website
WRAL
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
CNN — Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased. Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 425 points, or 1.3% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.7% and 2.1% respectively.
WRAL
Meme stock mania may finally be over
CNN — It's time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop. Shares of the video game retailer, which will report its latest results...
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
SFIX earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PLAY earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
