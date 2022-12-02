Read full article on original website
247Sports
UCLA 2023 Transfer Recruiting Targets UPDATED 12/6 7:27 p.m.
And they're off! The transfer portal opened Monday and it was just as expected -- crazy! UCLA dove in with both feet first...
247Sports
UCLA Offers Transfer Defensive Lineman
UCLA has offered Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow. The 6-4, 286-pounder, as a grad transfer, will have one more year of eligibility in 2023. He had a total of 44 tackles this season, 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. In five years at Tulsa, he's played in 39 games, started 22, including all 12 this season. He earned second-team American Conference.
247Sports
BRO Exclusive: Tyger Campbell Talks Steph Curry Mode, UCLA Legacy, Sixth Year Potential, More
UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell talked with BRO's Dave Woods for 15 minutes about a variety of topics, including his feelings about going Steph Curry mode, what he wants his legacy to be at UCLA, how NIL has impacted his time at UCLA, his early thoughts on returning for a sixth year, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
247Sports
Trojans must address defensive concerns in 2023
Ryan Abraham, Chris Trevino, and Jack Smith talk about Lincoln Riley's track record of subpar defenses at Oklahoma and now USC. The pressure is now on Alex Grinch and the defensive staff to show substantial improvement next seasonï¿½
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
247Sports
USC safety Xavion Alford enters NCAA transfer portal
Xavion Alford was expected to be a significant contributor in USC's secondary this season. He came on late in the 2021 season, starting twice late in the 4-8 campaign and finished with 31 tackles while leading the team in interceptions. He was a frontrunner to take over a starting role a year after transferring in from Texas.
247Sports
USC football offers Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson
Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made an early official offer in the winter Transfer Portal window to Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. Jackson has picked up portal offers from Oregon, Rutgers, Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State. Jackson noted those offers, including USC, came when he initially entered the portal on Nov. 23, but withdrew due to him not being a graduate transfer. He re-entered on Monday.
