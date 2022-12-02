Former NFL and XFL player Scooby Wright attends WWE tryout

WWE held tryouts in Bradenton, Florida this week.

Former Arizona Cardinal linebacker Scooby Wright attended a WWE tryout this week.

According to a report from TMZ , Wright was one of more than 30 athletes to take part in tryouts held on November 30 and December 1 from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. However, it's not known if WWE executives were impressed with the 28-year-old's performance or if he's in the running to be offered a contract.

Wright earned the nickname "Sharkdawg" during the 2022 USFL season. He told Fox Sports that a combination of the two species is his spirit animal.

"I had to go Shark-Dog on them. Half shark, half dog. It's my spirit animal," Wright said from the sidelines.

Philip Anthony "Scooby" Wright III played two full seasons at the University of Arizona in 2013-14. He only played in three games during his junior year in 2015, however, due to injury. Wright was then selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was later signed off the Browns practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals that December. Wright would play 13 games across two seasons with the Cardinals before being waived in 2018.

He played four games for the DC Defenders during the 2020 XFL season before the league shut down. Wright then won the 2022 USFL Championship with the Birmingham Stallions. He had a pick-six interception with three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the championship game to put the Stallions in the lead.