Elevate Your Daytime Makeup For A Nighttime Holiday Party

By Krystal Gates
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The holiday season is here and there’s always a party somewhere! It can be a struggle to find that balance between your daytime and work makeup versus a nighttime glam look. Something more conservative and natural during the day and something more bold for the evenings. Makeup Guru Mary Ann Horne shares the best makeup tips and tricks for the holiday season. Elevating and touching up your existing makeup is a great way to get your face ready for the Holiday party without too much effort and time.

After a day at work, your face can accumulate ample grease. Horne suggests keeping oil refreshing wipes and powder on your person if possible to keep your face smooth through out the day. However, if you forgot to bring those, Horne advises using toilet seat covers that she says works just as well if not better. These can be found in virtually any public restroom and are a great way to blot the oil on your face.

After you have gotten the shine out of your face, you can use a shimmer eyeshadow and touch up with your fingers. Horne uses a $15 eyeshadow palette from ColourPop Cosmetic. There is no limit to the amount of shimmer one can use during the holiday season. Adding a highlighter is also a great way to spruce your look up as well as a bold lip. Using a lipliner helps to create a barrier to keep your lipstick’s longevity. Liquid matte lipstick will stay put throughout the night.

