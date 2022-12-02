Read full article on original website
Phaedra Freeman
4d ago
great job and Lord I Thank you cuz I just prayed this morning when I went outside I'm no longer living in Naugatuck but I prayed that they catch him cuz he did not deserve to be out there on the Run freely and he should not have been out there enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at anybody's house wherever the hell he was great job guys that you did not give up and now on her birthday on Saturday you know they can celebrate you know freely and knowing that he's been caught that her killer has been called whether he's a father or whatever such a sad situation my heart is you know praying for the mother and the family members that lost that baby girl
5
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death
darientimes.com
Warrant: Naugatuck man hitched rides and used other people's phones while on run after killing daughter
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Woman Charged After Driving On Sidewalk In New Canaan To Try To Catch Dog, Police Say
A woman was charged with reckless endangerment after police reported that she drove on a sidewalk in Fairfield County while trying to catch her roaming dog. Kristen Schilo, age 54, of New Canaan, surrendered to police on Monday, Dec. 5, on an arrest warrant related to an incident that happened in October, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
State police identify two killed in North Haven crash
The accident happened near exit 13.The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. 26-year old Brianna Sabol of Milford Sabol and Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden died at the scene.
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police
Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Meriden woman charged with stealing over $9K from Medicaid
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman has been charged after allegedly stealing over $9,000 from Medicaid. Kenisha Swain, 43, worked as a personal care assistant and was arrested on Tuesday. According to officials, from January 11, 2021, to November 13, 2021, Swain submitted time sheets for personal care assistant services that were not performed. […]
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
A teenager is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue around 6:40 p.m. According to police, there were also multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in...
Know Them? Duo Wanted In Stamford For Stealing From Store, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with the theft of eight car batteries from an auto parts store. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Advanced Auto store. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said...
