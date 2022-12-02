ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Phaedra Freeman
4d ago

great job and Lord I Thank you cuz I just prayed this morning when I went outside I'm no longer living in Naugatuck but I prayed that they catch him cuz he did not deserve to be out there on the Run freely and he should not have been out there enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at anybody's house wherever the hell he was great job guys that you did not give up and now on her birthday on Saturday you know they can celebrate you know freely and knowing that he's been caught that her killer has been called whether he's a father or whatever such a sad situation my heart is you know praying for the mother and the family members that lost that baby girl

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death

WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NBC Connecticut

Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police

Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter

WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
WTNH

Meriden woman charged with stealing over $9K from Medicaid

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman has been charged after allegedly stealing over $9,000 from Medicaid. Kenisha Swain, 43, worked as a personal care assistant and was arrested on Tuesday. According to officials, from January 11, 2021, to November 13, 2021, Swain submitted time sheets for personal care assistant services that were not performed. […]
NBC Connecticut

Teen Injured in Bridgeport Shooting

A teenager is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue around 6:40 p.m. According to police, there were also multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in...
