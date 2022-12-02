ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Benzinga

Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top

Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Benzinga

Alibaba, Nio Stocks Mixed: Hang Seng Opens On Cautious Note As Recession Fears Grip Markets

Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Wednesday morning as investors and traders remained cautious over recession concerns that sparked a weak session on Wall Street the day before. The benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.22% in opening trade with shares of Xpeng and Li Auto rising over 2%. However, shares of Alibaba and Meituan lost over 1%. China is also set to report its November trade data on Wednesday.
Benzinga

Apple iPod Creator Designs Credit Card Size Wallet To Store Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Tony Fadell, the creator of the Apple iPod, is teaming up with cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker Ledger on a credit card-sized storage device for coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: The new Ledger Stax sports an e-ink display. The company behind the wallet said in a statement that the screen...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Benzinga

Robinhood Pivots From Day Trading With New Offering As Millennials, Gen Z Age Out

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, the trading app that helped revolutionize and democratize finance, introduced a new product Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: Robinhood traders can now join the queue for Robinhood Retirement, which will allow customers to register an individual retirement account (IRA) and pick between a regular or Roth IRA to start saving for retirement.
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Here's Why Xpeng Stock Looks Set To Chart Higher After Disappointing November Deliveries

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV spiked up 8% at one point on Tuesday, showing comparative strength to the general market, which saw the S&P 500 sliding more than 1%. The Guangzhou-based EV maker reported a sharp decline in November deliveries, rolling out 5,811 vehicles. The number reflected a 63% year-over-year decline and a slight 14% increase from October.
Benzinga

$120M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $120,740,077 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x09c6612b3868d4b5b13e6a68477fb29d4bbc2c89. $120 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xdd286214156a1558c55319a5591e8e5726300dfe. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga

2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden

According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Benzinga

Why GameStop Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's Session

GameStop Corp. GME shares are trading lower by 4.62% to $24.38 Tuesday afternoon. The company has reportedly began layoffs as it prepares to report third-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. According to analyst consensus estimates, GameStop on Wednesday is expected to report an EPS loss of 28 cents...
Benzinga

Why Summit Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares surged 82.2% to $1.4299 after the company announced a definitive agreement of its partnership with Akeso to in-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO gained 51.8% to $7.59. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT shares jumped 32.4% to $11.90 after NRG Energy announced...
Benzinga

Why Costco Stock Is A 'Port In The Storm' And 4 More Retail Picks From Bernstein

Bernstein smells something cooking at Costco Wholesale Corp COST and no, it's not the famous $1.50 hot dog. What To Know About COST: Bernstein on Tuesday initiated coverage on Costco with an Outperform rating and set a price target of $586, citing the company's exceptional track record of better-than-expected quarterly results.
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...

