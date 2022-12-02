Read full article on original website
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden told House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy he would consider lifting the mandate.
City Journal
Newly released emails cast more doubt than ever on the official story of Covid-19 as a naturally occurring virus.
The scientists who assured the world that the Covid-19 virus could not have been engineered in a laboratory based their pivotal decision on a single piece of flawed evidence. Their discussion of the scientific facts was interspersed with frequent speculation about the public impact of their findings. Theirs was no openminded search for the truth; one scientist expressed his determination from the start to disprove the possibility of a lab leak. In the rush to publish their predetermined conclusion, they ignored a critical viral feature that points to manipulation.
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
