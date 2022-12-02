ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Registered sex offender arrested for alleged sexual assault: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043YmV_0jVaoMWf00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A registered sex offender was arrested early Friday morning after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a sexual assault, according to a release from the MPD.

Eddie Johnson, 59, was arrested, booked into Metro Jail at around 2:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with the following:

  • third degree assault
  • first degree sexual abuse
  • violation of the sex offender registration notification act (SORNA)
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kellog Street at around 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in reference to a “sexual assault complaint.”

Police said Johnson sexually assaulted a woman he knew. Police said Johnson is a “known sex offender” and was arrested.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping

UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 pedestrians struck, killed first weekend of December: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two crashes involving two pedestrians that happened over the weekend. According to officials, officers responded to a wreck on Moffett Road near Stimpson Lane around 7:50 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old man that had been hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy