ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Bus driver, monitor arrested in connection to abuse bond out of jail

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufeFU_0jVaoAvx00

Video: Bus driver, monitor arrested in connection to abuse bond out of jail A bus driver and a monitor who were both arrested in connection to abuse charges bonded out of jail shortly after their incarcerations, records show. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County bus driver and a monitor who were both arrested in connection to abuse charges bonded out of jail shortly after their incarcerations, records show.

James Blanton, 73, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. He is accused of using a police maneuver – twisting the elbow and wrist of the teenager behind the back and toward the sky – causing the teen to cry out in pain.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said the teenager was nonverbal and strapped into their seat, and wasn’t causing a disturbance. Video evidence showed Blanton pulled the maneuver twice in the span of a few minutes, investigators said. Officials were notified because a student filmed the second occurrence.

Bus monitor Lisa Florio, 61, was sitting one row behind the student and was also arrested, according to a case report. Despite receiving annual training about child abuse and believing Blanton’s moves were excessive and clearly painful to the student, she did not report the incident, the report said.

Blanton bonded out of jail after paying $5,000, while Florio received a $2,000 bond. Neither answered the door when WFTV knocked Friday.

Deputies are not releasing either of the videos, citing an ongoing investigation. They said the next step would be to review videos from previous days on that bus to see if abuse had happened other times. If so, more charges could be coming.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police officer arrested for domestic violence

A police officer from Daytona Beach is on administrative leave this morning - after he was arrested for domestic violence in Port Orange. According to authorities, officer Justin Dunne got into an altercation with a woman at his house last week. The woman reported the incident to officers, who say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida deputy, 23, fatally shot by fellow deputy in 'extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot over the weekend by his best friend and roommate, who is also a deputy, at their residence. On Dec. 3, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an "off-duty incident" in Palm Bay. The statement described him as a "treasured member of our BCSO family," and said he had been with the agency since he was 18 years old.
PALM BAY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy