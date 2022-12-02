Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
Anthony Davis put together one of the best games of his career on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
OBJ Says Signing with Cowboys 'A Good Possibility'
“It’s a good possibility,” OBJ says to a reporter asking about him signing with the Cowboys, noting that the free agent wideout said it "with a million-dollar smile.''
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
When Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompanied coveted free-agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks game Monday night, Jerry Jones was peculiarly absent. Joked Jones, "They didn't have a seat for me." The owner didn't have a spot alongside Beckham, nor does he have a...
