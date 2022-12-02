Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wdrb.com
University of Louisville sports drama transcends the field, court
Talk about another fumble for Louisville, and this time, I think the fallout transcends sports. By now, you've heard the big news: U of L football needs a new head coach. After four seasons and an overall winning record, Scott Satterfield has bowed out and left Louisville for Cincinnati. It's...
wdrb.com
It's Official: Satterfield bolting Louisville for Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Satterfield's inconsistent four-year run as the University of Louisville football coach is over. Satterfield accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati, the team the Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game in Boston on Dec. 17. UC introduced...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville needs to make Jeff Brohm an offer he can't refuse to bring him home from Purdue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is no reason to make this complicated:. Athletic director Josh Heird and the University of Louisville administration need to make one call and one powerful offer to bring Jeff Brohm home from Purdue to replace Scott Satterfield as the Cardinals' football coach. Brohm is the...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women meet slow start with work, not worry, in 105-32 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is not the story of a basketball game. The Louisville women’s basketball team, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 earlier this week, responded with a vengeance in a 105-32 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
wdrb.com
OFFICIAL | Louisville to face Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl; 8 things to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was no surprise in the announcement that Louisville will face its old rival, Cincinnati, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston’s historic Fenway Park on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN. News of the matchup leaked out last week.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
wdrb.com
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
wdrb.com
Monthly night market in downtown Louisville canceled in December due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December. Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather. The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event. "This season has been so fun," the post...
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
wdrb.com
Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is rising just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County and remains on track to begin production in 2025, officials said during a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday at the 1,500-acre site.
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com
UPS Worldport like 'watching a great orchestra,' US transportation chief says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday got a firsthand look at UPS' global air hub in Louisville, where up to 4 million packages are sorted daily during the year-end holiday rush. Seeing UPS Worldport in action was like "watching a great orchestra at work," Buttigieg...
wdrb.com
STORM POTENTIAL: Timing Out Waves & How Much Rain...
Don't leave home without your umbrella! As of today, we now have an annual deficit of -4.99" of rain in Louisville. We could clearly use the rain, and the pattern looks very busy in the coming days. Let's pick things up on future radar at 11 PM Tuesday. It shows thunderstorms still roaming around with downpours, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Those of you who live along and south of the parkways in Kentucky may see stronger storms because the atmosphere is milder and juicier.
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Greenberg says he will name interim police chief soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said he'll name an interim police chief very soon. Last month, Greenberg announced that Erika Shields will not continue to lead the embattled Louisville Metro Police Department once he takes office. Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
Comments / 0