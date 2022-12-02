Don't leave home without your umbrella! As of today, we now have an annual deficit of -4.99" of rain in Louisville. We could clearly use the rain, and the pattern looks very busy in the coming days. Let's pick things up on future radar at 11 PM Tuesday. It shows thunderstorms still roaming around with downpours, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Those of you who live along and south of the parkways in Kentucky may see stronger storms because the atmosphere is milder and juicier.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO