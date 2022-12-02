ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

University of Louisville sports drama transcends the field, court

Talk about another fumble for Louisville, and this time, I think the fallout transcends sports. By now, you've heard the big news: U of L football needs a new head coach. After four seasons and an overall winning record, Scott Satterfield has bowed out and left Louisville for Cincinnati. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

It's Official: Satterfield bolting Louisville for Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Satterfield's inconsistent four-year run as the University of Louisville football coach is over. Satterfield accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati, the team the Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game in Boston on Dec. 17. UC introduced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site

GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is rising just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County and remains on track to begin production in 2025, officials said during a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday at the 1,500-acre site.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

STORM POTENTIAL: Timing Out Waves & How Much Rain...

Don't leave home without your umbrella! As of today, we now have an annual deficit of -4.99" of rain in Louisville. We could clearly use the rain, and the pattern looks very busy in the coming days. Let's pick things up on future radar at 11 PM Tuesday. It shows thunderstorms still roaming around with downpours, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Those of you who live along and south of the parkways in Kentucky may see stronger storms because the atmosphere is milder and juicier.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mayor-elect Greenberg says he will name interim police chief soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said he'll name an interim police chief very soon. Last month, Greenberg announced that Erika Shields will not continue to lead the embattled Louisville Metro Police Department once he takes office. Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

