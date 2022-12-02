Read full article on original website
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10Steven DoylePlano, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
advocatemag.com
Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor
Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
Wylie High School Junior starts his own lawn care business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mowing the lawn is a chore many teens try to avoid, but for Jonathan Ramirez, Wylie High School junior, it’s how he is investing in his future, one lawn at a time. While balancing school, soccer, and a summer job at a car wash, Jonathan quickly realized he needed a job […]
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
This North Texas store is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday needs
Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Drags Dallas County Down in Texas Metro School Rankings
An analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data indicates that Dallas County comes in dead last among the Lone Star State’s top six big-city counties when it comes to public schools’ student achievement scores, and it looks like Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is responsible for the dismal ranking.
Houston Chronicle
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
Dallas Observer
At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice
In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
