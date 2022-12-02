ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Dallas Observer

West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps

Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor

Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano

The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Drags Dallas County Down in Texas Metro School Rankings

An analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data indicates that Dallas County comes in dead last among the Lone Star State’s top six big-city counties when it comes to public schools’ student achievement scores, and it looks like Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is responsible for the dismal ranking.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice

In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue

Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations

NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
FRISCO, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End

Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake

The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
ROANOKE, TX

