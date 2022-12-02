The mother of a baby who died after a Strep A infection has urged parents to “trust their instincts” as the current UK outbreak claimed its ninth life. Melissa Mead’s one-year-old son William died after weeks of a lingering cough and concerns dismissed by doctors. She urged parents to seek advice if something does not seem right - including if a high temperature is combined with other symptoms - as concerns mount over Strep A cases in the UK. The bacteria usually only causes mild infection, including a sore throat or scarlet fever, which can be treated with antibiotics....

