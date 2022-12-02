Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of baby who died after Strep A infection warns parents to look out for key signs
The mother of a baby who died after a Strep A infection has urged parents to “trust their instincts” as the current UK outbreak claimed its ninth life. Melissa Mead’s one-year-old son William died after weeks of a lingering cough and concerns dismissed by doctors. She urged parents to seek advice if something does not seem right - including if a high temperature is combined with other symptoms - as concerns mount over Strep A cases in the UK. The bacteria usually only causes mild infection, including a sore throat or scarlet fever, which can be treated with antibiotics....
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
Comments / 0