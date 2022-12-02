Read full article on original website
Stocks decline in Asia, extending losses on Wall Street
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. Oil prices were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,727.53 and the Kospi in Seoul...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
What to expect from Seacoast economy in 2023. Our panel of experts weighs in.
Brian Gottlob acknowledges that 2023 “is definitely setting up to be a difficult year.” “I have not yet made the call that we’re going into a recession, but the odds are uncomfortably high,” Gottlob, director of the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, said...
