Xcel Energy drops rate hike request for 2023
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — It seems like every year we talk about our utility bills going up and rate hikes. And with what’s currently going on in the world — the war in Ukraine, COVID, major weather events — we were expecting to see prices go up again next January.
Oil and Gas Tax Study; where does it come from and where does it go in North Dakota?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2008, oil and gas taxes have provided North Dakota with $26 billion in revenue. Monday, at the State Capitol, oil and gas leaders presented a study on the tax benefits that come from energy exploration and production. Legislators and leaders from the oil and gas...
Pull tabs to stay out of gas stations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electronic pull tabs will stay out of grocery stores and gas stations, for now. That’s because the Administrative Rules Committee, part of the North Dakota State Legislature, voted to uphold a moratorium on the machines in those locations placed there by the Gaming Commission in May.
MN Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers, retailers
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live/WCCO) - Officials with the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced Monday, December 5, the filing of a civil lawsuit against several THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws....
Coalition proposes creation of ND Child Care Workforce Fund
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In early 2022 the North Dakota Child Care Action Alliance (NDCCAA) was formed to connect parents, providers and businesses into seeking long-term solutions to the state’s child care crisis. From May to September 2022, NDCCAA hosted six listening sessions to hear how the child care crisis has impacted the state’s families, child care workers and providers, and local businesses.
Agricultural report outlines economic impact to the state
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The total impact of the agriculture industry to the state of North Dakota has not been totally known, until now. A research team at NDSU cultivated the numbers to find out just how much the industry puts into the state’s economy. Wheat and other crops...
Mac Schneider confirmed as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday former North Dakota Senate Minority leader McLain (Mac) Schneider was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to fill the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota. North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan said, “I’ve known Mac for many years, and...
