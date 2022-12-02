Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Andrew County I-29 Ramp Closing Wednesday
The ramp from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County will close this week for pavement repairs. Mo-Dot says crews from Herzog Contracting plan to close the ramp on Wednesday, December 7, from 7:30 A.M. until noon, to make the repairs. Motorists will need to use...
Gov. Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
kttn.com
Audio: Another pay raise could be on the horizon for Missouri state workers
(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
kttn.com
Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
myqcountry.com
New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month
Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in. the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the. Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of. Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the. Missouri Second State...
kttn.com
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
(Missouri Independent) – Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived. For months, Sheils, a mother of five in St. Charles, has waited...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday
Start packing your bowls, but be aware of where you can smoke
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park
Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
kttn.com
State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett
Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
