Andrew County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Andrew County I-29 Ramp Closing Wednesday

The ramp from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County will close this week for pavement repairs. Mo-Dot says crews from Herzog Contracting plan to close the ramp on Wednesday, December 7, from 7:30 A.M. until noon, to make the repairs. Motorists will need to use...
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month

Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in. the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the. Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of. Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the. Missouri Second State...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park

Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown

Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday

A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett

Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
BROWNING, MO

