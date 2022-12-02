Read full article on original website
Assembly Republicans Introduce ‘California Promise’ Priorities, Solutions
In October, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher first introduced Republicans’ “California Promise.” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system… issues the Democrat supermajority in the California Legislature doesn’t want to address, so they kill Republicans’ bills.
Restaurant Groups Submit Over 1 Million Signatures For Fast Food Labor Referendum
A group of restaurants and restaurant trade groups submitted over 1 million signatures to the California Secretary of State’s office on Monday, likely enough to place a measure on the ballot over the fate of AB 257, a bill to create new labor union style of council to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry.
California State Departments
Government Code Section 11150 states that it is the policy of California to vest the Governor with the civil administration of the laws of the State and for the purpose of aiding the Governor in the execution and administration of the laws to divide the executive and administrative work into departments as provided by law.
What Is the Difference Between California Senate Rules 28.8 and 28.9?
Two separate California State Senate Rules grant power to the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee to dispense with hearing a fiscal-related bill and instead send that bill directly to the Floor of the State Senate. That power is set forth in Senate Rules 28.8 and 28.9. Senate Rule (SR) 28.8 deals with bills that have nominal state costs, while SR 28.9 deals with bills that have nominal local costs.
What Are the Joint Recesses in the First Year of Session in the California Legislature?
The Joint Rules of the California State Senate and Assembly contain more than sixty provisions, including Joint Rule 51, which deals with the legislative calendar. Subdivision (a) of Joint Rule 51 deals with the first, or odd-numbered, year of the Legislature’s 2-year legislative session. Joint Rule 51(a) requires the two houses of the Legislature to observe four recesses during the first year (i.e., the odd year) of the regular session. Those recesses are the following:
Drafting a Bill that Calls an Election
The Legislature can enact a statute that calls an election by specifying a date on which that election will be held and what subject will be on that election’s ballot. What does a bill that calls an election look like? The following parts of a bill in the California Legislature contain provisions related to the calling of an election:
Could a ‘Penalty’ on Oil Companies Be Passed by a Majority Vote?
There have been discussions the past two months regarding whether the California Legislature and Governor Newsom will impose an “excess profits” tax on oil companies in this state. When the Governor issued his proclamation to the Legislature to convene a special session on this topic, the first stated purpose is “to consider and act upon legislation necessary to: (a) Deter price gouging by oil companies by imposing a financial penalty on excessive margins, with any penalties collected to be returned to Californians.”
