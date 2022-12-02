ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Chamber holiday auction kicks off Thursday

Jordon Edwards, events director and Autumn Leaves Festival director, discusses the benefits of the Chamber Champions program. Randy Collins leads the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and is seen welcoming the members of the chamber to an awards recognition luncheon last week in Dobson. Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Parades a plenty in the Yadkin Valley

Little beauty queens ride in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Nan’s School of Dance performers strut their stuff in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. The Forbush Marching Band performs at the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. A Boonville fire truck makes its way down Main Street in the Boonville Christmas Parade. Festively decorated...
YADKINVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Area firefighters burn to learn

It appeared to be a real emergency when firefighters from multiple departments converged on a site near St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Mount Airy — but it was all for training purposes. While they normally try to prevent such blazes, it was the direct opposite with the controlled burn...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California

The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Yokeley, Zalescik thanked for service to city

Joe Zalescik also recognized by Wood with a plaque for his work as a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. Along with new city officials being welcomed to the fold, honors have been bestowed on two outgoing members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who also offered some parting comments.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting The Town of Mayberry in Mount Airy NC

The town of Mount Airy is a fun place to visit if you're a fan of the TV show. Many of the places mentioned on the show are located here. The town is known for its "Mayberry" attractions. Mount Airy's economy depends on tourism. The town produces $100 million per...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
WRAL News

App State offers Mount Airy standout junior RB Tyler Mason

Mount Airy, N.C. — Appalachian State University has verbally offered Mount Airy junior running back Tyler Mason, he shared Monday night. Mason is a central component of a Granite Bears squad that is set to play in this week's 1A state championship game. Mason scored all five of Mount Airy's touchdowns in the 1A West final against Draughn.
BOONE, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy