Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
DOJ Subpoenas Election Officials in States Trump Disputed
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued...
Raphael Warnock Beats Trump Pick Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Runoff, NBC Projects
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is projected to beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election. Warnock's projected victory will give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate, which could have a major impact on the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in the White House. The...
Supreme Court to Take up Major Elections Case
The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions. Republicans from North Carolina...
What the REAL ID Extension Means For You — Especially if You're Planning to Travel in the US
If you're a frequent domestic traveler who uses a driver's license to get through security at the airport, you're soon going to need a new form of identification called a REAL ID to do so. However, the deadline to get one was just extended -- again. According to the Department...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have...
REAL ID Deadline Extended by 2 Years to Spring 2025
The deadline to get a REAL ID was extended once again on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced. The deadline had previously been set for May 3, 2023 following numerous pandemic-related extensions, but it will now be May 7, 2025 under the new guidelines, according to DHS. “DHS continues...
