Waterbury, CT

CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury

By Jenn Brink, Ellie Stamp
 4 days ago

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.
Discretion is advised.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — After two weeks on the run, the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter was captured Friday afternoon.

Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. outside the train station on Grand Street in Waterbury.

Naugatuck police told News 8 that a concerned local citizen called in an anonymous tip, leading to his arrest. Police said the citizen recognized him from photographs shared by police on social media.

Waterbury police apprehended Francisquini before he was transferred to the custody of the Naugatuck Police Department. Waterbury police had an outstanding arrest warrant for Francisquini for violating his parole by removing his ankle bracelet and smashing his cell phone, officials said.

In newly released body camera footage from the Waterbury Police Department, Francisquini can be seen wearing a black ski mask, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and gloves.

VIDEO: Body camera footage of Francisquini’s apprehension (provided by Waterbury police)

Francisquini had been on the run since he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on Nov. 18. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

Multiple law enforcement agencies discussed Francisquini’s arrest Friday at a press conference at the Naugatuck Police Department.

Naugatuck police Chief Colin McAllister said Francisquini is no longer a threat to the community and thanked the public for sharing photos of the suspect, as they ultimately led to his arrest. He said additional arrests could be made if investigators discover Francisquini had help evading authorities.

Camilla Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department)

McAllister previously said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. McAllister said officers found Camilla’s body in “a state of dismemberment.”

Naugatuck police: Father killed his 11-month-old daughter in a ‘horrific and heinous’ manner

On Thursday, the FBI and Naugatuck Police Department held a news conference to ask for the public’s help tracking down Francisquini. Earlier this week, the FBI increased its reward from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

“I understand the community is angry that this offender who has shown a predisposition to violence is out and continuing to commit crimes,” McAllister said Thursday.

Christopher Francisquini (Credit: Naugatuck Police Department)

As the search intensified for Francisquini, the FBI launched 13 digital billboards with the word “WANTED,” showing his mugshot, a distinctive tattoo, and the two charges he faces in this case. The billboards ran along Interstate 84, Interstate 95, and Interstate 91. There’s also a digital billboard on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Chicopee.

By 4:20 p.m. Friday, all of the digital billboards were updated with the word “CAPTURED.”

Police officers across the state started wearing pink bracelets with “Justice for Camilla” written on them, along with her birthday, Dec. 3.

To honor Camilla and help bring her justice, the Naugatuck Police Department asked the community to support her family and celebrate her 1st birthday by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout the town. Naugatuck is hosting its tree lighting on the Town Green at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pink for Camilla: Naugatuck community to honor 1st birthday of baby killed

Naugatuck police told News 8 that they want to show support for Camilla and her family. They said they would wear them until Francisquini was captured.

McAllister said Francisquini has an extensive criminal history dating back 10 years, including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carjacking, robbery, larceny, and interfering. The police chief said he was out on bonds that total $375,000 for five pending cases, including the alleged assault of a police officer.

McAllister said Francisquini is being held on a $5 million bond.

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Milford police say 1 dead in ‘targeted’ attack

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are searching for a suspected killer after a homicide late Tuesday night. The death happened at 76 Salem Walk, according to police, who said it was a targeted attack. Police have not released any details about the suspect. Further information was not immediately available.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
fox61.com

Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter to appear in court Monday

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck in November will appear in court Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury Friday two weeks after he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on November 18th. The FBI was also involved in the search, offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. It increased from $10,000.
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter

WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
