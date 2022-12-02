CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.

Discretion is advised.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — After two weeks on the run, the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter was captured Friday afternoon.

Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. outside the train station on Grand Street in Waterbury.

Naugatuck police told News 8 that a concerned local citizen called in an anonymous tip, leading to his arrest. Police said the citizen recognized him from photographs shared by police on social media.

Waterbury police apprehended Francisquini before he was transferred to the custody of the Naugatuck Police Department. Waterbury police had an outstanding arrest warrant for Francisquini for violating his parole by removing his ankle bracelet and smashing his cell phone, officials said.

In newly released body camera footage from the Waterbury Police Department, Francisquini can be seen wearing a black ski mask, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and gloves.

VIDEO: Body camera footage of Francisquini’s apprehension (provided by Waterbury police)

Francisquini had been on the run since he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on Nov. 18. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

Multiple law enforcement agencies discussed Francisquini’s arrest Friday at a press conference at the Naugatuck Police Department.

Naugatuck police Chief Colin McAllister said Francisquini is no longer a threat to the community and thanked the public for sharing photos of the suspect, as they ultimately led to his arrest. He said additional arrests could be made if investigators discover Francisquini had help evading authorities.

Camilla Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department)

McAllister previously said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. McAllister said officers found Camilla’s body in “a state of dismemberment.”

On Thursday, the FBI and Naugatuck Police Department held a news conference to ask for the public’s help tracking down Francisquini. Earlier this week, the FBI increased its reward from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

“I understand the community is angry that this offender who has shown a predisposition to violence is out and continuing to commit crimes,” McAllister said Thursday.

Christopher Francisquini (Credit: Naugatuck Police Department)

As the search intensified for Francisquini, the FBI launched 13 digital billboards with the word “WANTED,” showing his mugshot, a distinctive tattoo, and the two charges he faces in this case. The billboards ran along Interstate 84, Interstate 95, and Interstate 91. There’s also a digital billboard on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Chicopee.

By 4:20 p.m. Friday, all of the digital billboards were updated with the word “CAPTURED.”

Police officers across the state started wearing pink bracelets with “Justice for Camilla” written on them, along with her birthday, Dec. 3.

To honor Camilla and help bring her justice, the Naugatuck Police Department asked the community to support her family and celebrate her 1st birthday by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout the town. Naugatuck is hosting its tree lighting on the Town Green at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Naugatuck police told News 8 that they want to show support for Camilla and her family. They said they would wear them until Francisquini was captured.

McAllister said Francisquini has an extensive criminal history dating back 10 years, including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carjacking, robbery, larceny, and interfering. The police chief said he was out on bonds that total $375,000 for five pending cases, including the alleged assault of a police officer.

McAllister said Francisquini is being held on a $5 million bond.

