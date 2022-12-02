Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
How The USDX Helps Understand Gold Price Movements
At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. Guy...
ValueWalk
Discussions Of Market Efficiency Are Themselves Not Efficient
I entered a Google search for the question “Is the stock market efficient or is it not?” The statements that turned up on my computer screen were remarkable in their lack of conviction. The Efficiency Of The Market. One asserted that: “Markets are efficient in that prices generally...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
ValueWalk
The Rise Of The Female Trader: How Women Are Set To Invest In 2023
The number of female traders has increased by 23% in the past year according to the investment platform, Saxo. Almost 80% of female traders consider stocks as the preferred product to invest in. Women at all income levels consider lack of knowledge the main barrier to exploring investing. Rise Of...
ValueWalk
The Ultimate Strategies To Be Known Before Starting Crypto Trading
When it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and trading, there are a lot of people who are unaware of the many benefits that come with investing in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, not everyone has access to a reliable crypto trading platform. This is where crypto trading comes in; it’s how you...
ValueWalk
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Autozone continues to outperform expectations and drive value for shareholders. Competitors like Advance Auto Parts are doing the same. Autozone doesn’t pay a dividend but share repurchases and analyst activity have the stock well-supported. Autozone (NYSE:AZO) and its competitors like Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) have been running rings around...
ValueWalk
What History Says About Hedging Investments During Inflation
Inflation concerns around the world are forcing investors to reexamine their investment portfolios. And for good reason. While inflation is a natural occurrence in any economy, it can also eat away at your investment returns if you’re not careful. This is why many investors are taking steps to hedge against inflation.
ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
ValueWalk
Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Tesla shares are still suffering from the stock split. Some new news is already priced into the market. A production cut in China is weighing on the outlook. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are sliding and there is no one simple answer. The stock split that took effect in August is still weighing on the stock, for one thing, and there are several other headwinds for the market to bear as well. Among them is reports from Bloomberg that Tesla will cut production at its Shanghai plant by 20% in December.
ValueWalk
Dissident At MetalNRG
What’s New In Activism – Dissident At MetalNRG. London-listed metals investor Metalnrg PLC (LON:MNRG) received a notice from one of its shareholders seeking to replace two directors with four new ones. Edward Spencer, a 7.3% shareholder in MetalNRG, requisitioned a special meeting to oust the company’s CEO Rolf...
ValueWalk
We’re Not At The Start Of A New Bull Market – deVere CEO
Investors should remain cautious as we are not at the start of a new bull market for risk assets, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from deVere Group’s Nigel Green follows global stock markets making strong...
ValueWalk
AMC Entertainment Becomes Hycroft Mining’s Largest Shareholder After Mudrick Capital Sells 2.4 Million Shares
Discusses the latest transaction in more depth with some background analysis on the stock. On Friday afternoon, a form 4 filed with the SEC revealed that Hycroft Mining’s (NASDAQ:HYMC) largest shareholder Mudrick Capital had sold a large portion of stock in several trades on the market during the week. The transaction was spotted over the weekend on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page.
ValueWalk
Oil In Focus, China Covid Confusion And Vodafone Boss Steps Down
Oil prices rise slightly as Russia oil price cap set to come into force, with Brent up 1% above $86. Easing of Covid restrictions in China, though uneven, lift indices across Asia. Traders in the US set to stay wary following buoyant jobs report and ahead of fresh data. FTSE...
Oil steady as China revival hopes offset Russia uncertainty
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures were little changed in Asia on Wednesday as hopes of improved Chinese demand offset uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out, keeping markets on edge after a sharp fall in the previous session.
Comments / 0