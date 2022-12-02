Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Salk Institute study reveals potential Alzheimer’s treatment
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Alzheimer’s affects over six million people in the United States, 75% of whom are over the age of 75. So far, no treatments exist for the disease, but as of December of this year the Salk Institute in La Jolla uncovered potential treatment options, still to be properly researched, for Alzheimer’s.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 4: Homelessness and crime: Will La Jolla 'lose our Village'?
The issue presents a quandary of how to 'balance civil rights with the needs of the community,' local police say.
San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
An ongoing nationwide shortage of Adderall has left families in San Diego scrambling to find supplies of the medication.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
San Diego Channel
Three horses quarantined at Del Mar, test negative for virus
DEL MAR (CNS) - Three racehorses were quarantined at the Del Mar Race Thoroughbred Club and tested negative for a virus they could have been exposed to after arriving from Churchill Downs, a California Horse Racing Board doctor said Saturday. The horses were tested for EHV-1 at UC Davis and...
drifttravel.com
Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California
San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
NBC San Diego
COVID, Influenza Rise in San Diego, Even Before Likely Thanksgiving Bump
While signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 and the flu won't show up until next week's data is released, cases for both illnesses are continuing to trend up in San Diego County, according to the Health and Human Services Agency. COVID-19 cases will surpass 10,000 for the month...
San Diego non-profit packages 4K gifts for children in need
HEY Operation, a non profit which stands for Heal and Empower Youth, hosted its tenth annual gift packing event. This year, with the help of volunteers, hundreds of people came together to package 4,000 gifts for children in need.
Health officials: Flu cases on the rise in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — According to the latest state data, the number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has surpassed 300. As of Friday, 301 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized, with 30 being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19...
Homeless veteran and his pup receive mini-van in random act of kindness
SAN DIEGO — A homeless veteran in San Diego received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning. The company HolistaPet and a San Diego veterinarian with a big following on social media teamed up to give him a 2016 Toyota Sienna. "I'm shocked someone would do that for a...
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
KPBS
Roundtable: The state of San Diego's water
This week, San Diego officials began lowering water levels at Lake Hodges to protect the dam which is undergoing repair work. What does it mean for San Diego's water situation?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of water in San Diego. Guests include KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson,...
15-foot-tall poinsettia tree shares part of San Diego history
The San Diego History Center has a 15-foot-tall Christmas tree made from 100s of poinsettias. It's gorgeous. And, as ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons learned, it can also teach part of San Diego's past.
fox5sandiego.com
There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County is among others statewide to begin CARE Court implementation
Elected officials in San Diego County, alongside state leaders, welcomed the first cohort of counties who will launch the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act to provide mental health and substance use disorder services to the most vulnerable. The legislation, authored by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator...
Movie premieres for athlete whose brain tumor and cancer disappeared after he was prayed over
SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester: The amazing story of Brycen Newman’ held their star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night. “In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.
